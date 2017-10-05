By Scott Sullivan

Editor

I Salute the Flag

It’s a gift to make something out of nothing, albeit dubious. Take fusses about the new Saugatuck High School yearbook and athletes refusing to stand when the National Anthem is played before games.

I vaguely recall being on my high school yearbook staff when we showed a silhouette of the building’s concourse sculpture on our cover. It was framed to look like a fist giving you the finger. This Vietnam War–era gesture drew the adult dismay we had hoped for.

Fast-forward 45 years to the 2016-17 SHS yearbook themed “Making Saugatuck Great Again.” Page after page of it.

Not everyone’s thrilled that the Class of ‘17’s last year here has been archived this way, but kids will be kids. Looking back, what we did was a bit more subtle — it was sort of an abstract “finger”; it was the sculpture, literally — but still silly. We survived it. SHS grads will do so too.

Nor do I fear that our nation’s psyche will be scarred forever by athletes not standing for the Anthem. There was a time I might not have either. I was young and angry at the racism, greed and injustice that seemed institutionalized in our country.

They still are. Better or worse today? I think better and worse. What’s changed is me. I now see my nation as great and terrible — a blend of magnificence and malevolence, virtues and venalities so human and vast it transcends all labels.

“Make America Great Again” presumes it was great but is no longer. As with other catchphrases — “Forward Together!” “Drain the Swamp!” — it’s simplistic nonsense.

Here’s why I think America is great: We are free to express these things — and perhaps make fools of ourselves — in yearbooks, pre-game rituals, political campaigns, newspaper columns (see this space every week) and more.

As long as we don’t harm others, Americans can debate, explore new ideas, create, learn or not learn from our mistakes, choose our paths … always in the company of others. Those are the principles of a nation whose Anthem I stand for and flag I salute.

Presidents come and go. Maybe you hate Trump and loved Obama. Or vice-versa. When I stand for the anthem, it’s not for any one individual. What I believe isn’t situational. When I salute the flag, I salute the majestic and messy arc of our land’s long history.

I go to a football game to see football. I don’t care what the players’ politics are. Symbolic gestures mean nothing more than you vest in them. If President Trump wants to tweet they should have to stand, he has a right to say that, just as players do not to heed it. If there’s so much discord, why not dispense with the rite entirely?

First, do no harm. After that, tweet, praise or condemn, laugh, cry, shout, whisper, bless or curse that we’re free to screw up, as I’ve done repeatedly, in pursuit of improvement we have a chance at but perfection we’ll never reach, and keep moving forward.

All this nothing is really something. I salute the flag.