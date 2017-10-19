By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Blind

In Greek mythology, the blind prophet Tiresias, undistracted by phenomena of the present, could see the future. Try shooting photographs in a deluge, blind. Not so easy.

My mission, which I chose to accept, was to video the Sand Hill Crane All-Trail Half Marathon Saturday, then take still shots Sunday for the Grand Rapids Marathon, both in rain that occasioned flood warnings.

The trail run saw my camcorder — a dinosaur that still uses tape — drop the battery from its loose fitting somewhere in the mud, blood and beer of the 820-acre T.K. Lawless Cass County Park off Monkey Run Road between Jones and Vandalia. When batteries fall during urban races, I can at least hear them clatter on the pavement, find them and hope they are not so dented re-use won’t electrocute me. This one was gone, but I had a backup.

The blind part came Sunday amid sheets of wind-blown rain near the Grand Rapids blue bridge. During a lull between runners, I popped into our parked jeep to dry my lenses — both of the camera and my glasses. I’d shed the latter while the other two shooters piled in and we jetted towards our next shot, driving over curbs and around course barricades, at the finish.

“I can’t find my glasses,” I said. “I can hardly see well enough to look.”

They’ve gotta be in the jeep somewhere, the others said. Great. A vehicle cluttered with three people’s rain and camera gear. We looked everywhere inside it.

“I have backup glasses in my car,” I said. This posed another problem: I was nearly blind, there was driving rain, parked cars everywhere and I was lugging heavy gear, trying to keep electronics dry.

My backup glasses were in the glovebox but their prescription is outdated. That’s why they’re backups. I headed back towards the finish.

From there I shot three-and-a-half hours, shivering, My bad; I hadn’t dressed for this. It was hard seeing out of my fogged-up, outdated glasses. Camera Battery 1 ran out of juice. My backup did too after seven hours and close to 8,000 pictures.

I felt like an idiot. My recharger was in Saugatuck. The shutter hand of my 62-year-old, Type-1 diabetic body was losing feeling.

Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different outcome. The reason I was shooting these races, not running them any longer, was because I ran so many miles for years my right foot and ankle could not take it any longer.

When you err on the side of aggression, you take risks and, perhaps, reap rewards more-careful people wouldn’t. Push your physical limits —as now I was doing with photography —you also learn things the hard way.

Nearing the state of my two dead batteries, I sloshed and stumbled back to my car, turned on the heat and drove to the Blue Bridge parking lot. My glasses laid on the asphalt, where the jeep had run over them hours earlier, with wet leaves pasted to their twisted and scratched remains. Another successful venture.

I’ve long felt my passion for photography is based on my frail and possibly-fleeting vision. I want to see much as I can while I have time, grateful both for the sharpness and clarity optics give me and the level of abstraction — OK fuzziness — my unaided eye and mind always render.

The blind seer Tiresias also spent seven years as a woman, after hitting two copulating snakes on Mount Cyllene, displeasing the goddess Hera, Zeus’ wife. As a consequence, she transformed him. Myth depicts him/her as a threshold figure during this time, mediating between humankind and the gods, male and female, blind and seeing, present and future, this world and the underworld.

After seven years Tiresias again came on mating snakes, either left them alone or trampled them— myths contradict themselves — and was made a man again.

Still, he couldn’t stay out of trouble. Another myth says Tiresias was drawn into an argument between Zeus and Hera about who has more pleasure in sex: Hera claiming the man, Zeus the woman.

You’d think he’d have had the foresight to stay out of this. But no. “Of 10 parts, a man enjoys one only,” said the one who’d known both.

Hera struck him blind instantly for his impiety. Zeus couldn’t reverse the curse, but in recompense gave Tiresias the gift of foresight and seven-life lifespan.

Foresight always comes too late to do us much good. Still, I’ll take it where I can get it. It’s a hit-and-myth thing for me.