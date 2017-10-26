By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Gen Z

Saugatuck was treated to a real live millennial sighting Oct. 17 when Brady Post of Holland shared his wisdom at a NorthShore of Saugatuck/Michigan DEQ public hearing.

Post, who identified himself as “probably the youngest speaker here,” showed the depth of his insight quickly. Having recently visited the nearby Saugatuck Dunes State Park, he viewed Northshore’s proposal for its land “as more of a destruction than a development” that would yield “gaudy second homes for rich families” who would “bring screaming children and leave an empty trail of Bud Light cans.”

This drew applause from audience members hungry for caricatures of folks they pre-judge as enemies. I wondered how many cheering boo when President Trump spews that type of rhetoric.

I love it when people purport to speak for their generation. Like everyone born between the mid-1940s and mid-‘60s (“Baby Boomers”), mid-‘60s to early-‘80s (“Generation X”) and “Millennials” (early-‘80s to early-2000s) think the same, all in unison.

Which label fits me? Based on aches age has graced me with, “D Generation” sounds most descriptive. But that doesn’t fit any tag preordained for me by demographers.

Anyway, we geezers are supposed to cater to millennials because they’re of an age to buy things —homes, cars, furniture, children’s needs, ideologies — we sell them. Plus most still have their youth and energy. Yeah, I’m jealous.

What I don’t buy, not any longer at least, is lumping. Post — whose “screaming children” and “beer cans” wisdom spoke so directly to DEQ permit evaluations under Part 353, Sand Dune Protection and Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 Part 451 (NREPA), as amended; Part 301, Inland Lakes and Streams, and Part 353,Sand Dune Protection and Management, of the NREPA — should know his time’s past. Generation Z is arriving.

Just this year Google spent big bucks commissioning a study of how today’s teenagers think, discovering they love Google, pizza, Doritos and ice cream. Powerful revelations. Sociologists are already fretting Gen Z’ers will bring on the next apocalypse.

“Millennials are over,” laments one of them, Taylor Lorenz, in BuzzFeed News. “It’s a hard moment for us to process.

“Obviously we’re a generation defined by our abject narcissism whose self-esteem will crumble the moment we’re no longer the center of attention. But somehow, slipping into obsolescence also feels like a relief.

“For one,” Lorenz goes on, “the Olds in our offices no longer look to us to explain the latest and hippest tech product or Internet thing. An uncle wants someone to explain a Facebook meme? Great. My 14-year-old cousin can handle that one.”

Her long life lessons have not been wasted. As Post shared them last week with elders, Lorenz does with Gen Z pupils:

“First, you’ll be lied about, constantly. I see that you’re already casually ‘disrupting the way people are shopping’ and slowly destroying your lives with smart phones. Congrats. Try to be patient, shake off the haters and realize no single trend piece can capture the complexities of a generation made up of more than 65 million people …

“So make the most of it. It probably feels right now like you’ll be young and in the spotlight forever, but remember that you too will be losing your edge in the late 2020s.

“As for your coming decade in power, I have one urgent request, and the future of our planet may literally depend on it: Please do not let Jake Paul run for president.”

“Flannery,” I asked my 17-year-old daughter.

“I’m using my smart phone,” she said. “Don’t bug me.”

“Do you know humanity’s future lies on your shoulders?”

“Did you know Jake Paul left the Disney Channel’s ‘Bizaardvark’ after neighbor complaints about noise generated by his pranks, parties, fire hazards and large crowds of fans gathering at his new $17,000-a-month rental mansion in Beverley Groves, Calif.?”

Good thing he didn’t move in next to Saugatuck Fire Chief Greg Janik. In these days, I thought, no wonder Paul is a threat to become next president.

“Flannery,” I said, “after studying the latest lifestyle research, I’m happy to say I should have been dead five years ago.”

“Congratulations for that,” she said.