By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Bomb’s A Way?

The Underwear Bomber is suing the U.S. government claiming his civil and religious rights have been violated.

Umar Farouk Abdumutallab, who tried to blow up a Detroit-bound airplane on Christmas Day eight years ago by carrying a bomb in his undies, alleges his home since then in a federal prisons has denied him regular access to an imam and halal diet.

He complains he’s been force-fed during hunger strikes, endured harassment about his religion from fellow inmates and banned from communicating with “more than 7.5 billion people, the vast majority of people on this planet.”

Sad. Had Abdumutallab not worn his bomb-filled briefs for more than two weeks before the flight, degrading the explosives, he could have killed 289 passengers. So much for their civil and religious rights.

As one of the 7.5 billion people deprived of my right to hear from him, I am heartbroken. Who better to teach me about holiness and hygiene?

As an American, it’s a privilege to see my taxes furnish the Underwear Bomber housing, meals and amenities. If he wants round-the-clock imam access, strict halal meals and a pulpit from which to preach, the Land of the Free should spare no expenses. As for inmates who say things that hurt his feelings, they’re already in prison. Now what?

The only answer is order Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Federal Bureau of Prisons and John Does 1 through 20 to pay Abdumutallab a settlement, restore his rights and allow him to host his Al-Qaeda buddies, even dead ones along with the 72 virgins guaranteed every martyr. His ability to enjoy the latter may be compromised by genital burns he incurred when the bomb went off partly. All the more reason to give him succor.

I say love and forgive. Think how much safer we are since the Fed hurried up its deployment of full-body scanners — hence time we must wait at airports — after Abdumutallab dodged security in Amsterdam. Who wanted to land in Detroit then anyway?

Instead he gets four life sentences in jail and, in case he survives them, 50 more years. He has to eat non-halal meals — i.e. pork and other meat from animals not slaughtered with a sharp blade by a Muslim, who dedicates the act to Allah. Nor can he see an imam to reinforce his faith it is holy to kill humans as he pleases.

Think he’s bitter because he grew up deprived? Abdumutallab is the 16th and last child of a Nigerian banker described by the London Times as “one of the richest men in Africa.” One of these guys from Nigeria, I presume, who email me daily offering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to have $10 million transferred into my bank account if I give him my credit card numbers. That’s how they get rich: giving all their dough away.

All the while young Umar was attending the Essence International School, Rablatu Mutallib Institute, British School of Lomé, Togo, University College in London and University of Wollongong in Dubai on his daddy’s dime, he was becoming a pious Muslim, condemning his father’s work as “immoral” and “un-Islamic.” After he trained with Al-Qaeda in Yemen, he was jihad-ready.

His suit cites the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the same law invoked by officials who refused to conduct gay marriages after the latter were made legal. The act requires government to accommodate religious practices — within reason. That’s the catch.

With rights go responsibilities. If you think your job duties are immoral, find a new job. If your faith says it’s holy to blow up innocents, my religious right is to not be killed by you. If that means I have to pay for the government to detain you, I’m not losing sleep if your every belief’s not catered to.

Do two wrongs make a right? The Bomber’s 73-page legal “brief” makes clear he is not being mollycoddled. Do we address crimes against humanity by treating their perpetrators inhumanely? Sounds like Qisas, the Islamic term for “revenge,” or “eye for an eye” in The Bible.

When does this cycle stop?