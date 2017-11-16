By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Much Ado About Nothing

The Physics Made Easy series I started in August drew rave reviews. “What are you raving about?” asked D.Z. of Douglas.

I also ended it that month. Some said that wasn’t soon enough. But who better to explain physics to lay readers than someone else who speaks Ignorance?

Without further ado, Part 3:

It’s hard to avoid a void. We don’t see that many since they’re invisible, but they’re everywhere. We can’t see an object without looking through what’s not in the way.

So the recent discovery of a void in the Great Pyramid of Giza piqued my interest. Physicists are geeked that they found a 100-foot-long vacancy — roughly the height of the Statue of Liberty — in the 4,500-year-old structure using muon tomography.

Muons, The New York Times explains, are the heavy cousins of electrons that form when cosmic rays from outer space crash into particles in Earth’s atmosphere. Fallout from the collisions creates a constant bombardment of harmless particles that can penetrate deep into the planet. You may not see muons zipping by even now.

As muons pass through matter, they lose energy and decay. So if physicists studying them using x-ray-type technology detect only a few muons, that means they (the muons) are passing through matter. If physicists find more, it suggests the particles are passing through less-dense materials or emptiness.

Kids, don’t try muon tomography at home. Fallout is one of those things that can melt the planet. Physicists, on the other hand, love new toys even more than knowledge.

I remember getting electric trains for Christmas. Girls would decorate cars and collect accessories such as mini trees and train stations. The first thing boys did was crash locomotives head-on. I spent hours entertaining myself this way.

Physicists use accelerators to do the same thing with particles. What’s not to love about crashing cosmic rays into each other in search of absences?

Archeologists, who are more old hat about old things like pyramids, pooh-pooh it. “They found nothing,” said Egyptologist Zahi Hawass of physicists’ boasts. Exactly. Hawass meant metaphorically. Such construction gaps have been known for at least two decades. The pyramid’s architects may have used them to lessen the weight on chambers so they wouldn’t collapse, he said.

For centuries, archeologists have ventured into the Great Pyramid, which houses the mummified remains of Pharaoh Khufu, aka Cheops. Under the stones lie King’s and Queen’s Chambers, plus the Grand Gallery, above which physicists found the heretofore-hidden void.

“We don’t know if it’s a chamber, a tunnel, a big gallery or things like that,” said ScanPyramids project co-director Mehdi Tayoubi. “We have chosen the word ‘void’ and nothing else because we don’t know what this void is.”

Fellow muon tomographer Christopher Morris called the findings “pretty amazing. “All the other physicists who could have done it, and didn’t are jealous,” he said.

Archeologists are more skeptical, noting their fellow scientists had most likely not found a hidden room filled with the pharaoh’s riches.

“The great pyramid of Khufu is more Swiss cheese than cheddar,” said Egyptologist Mark Lehner. The physicists’ report “offers nothing to Egyptology. Zero,” Hawass echoed.

ScanPyramid’s other co-director, Hany Helal, told The Times next comes an international discussion with archaeologists to figure out the structure’s — or absence of structure’s — purpose. That’s a lot of Swiss cheese, not to mention egos, they’ll have to cut through.. In the future, he added, scientists may use drones to explore the void once they have more data.

Drones? Weren’t they yesterday’s hot toy? Like turbo-encabulators, they’re eternal.

Science marches on.