By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Addition by Subtraction

Few mourned the death of Charles Manson. But when the leader of a mass murdering late-1960s called the Family cult died in prison Nov. 19 at age 83, it tripped memories.

For better or worse —mostly worse — Chuck was influential. His drug-besotted followers killed eight-and-a-half-months- pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four friends in her Los Angeles home Aug. 8, 1969, then the next night slaughtered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in a nearby neighborhood, writing words such as “Pig” and “Rise” in victims’ blood on their walls.

The Manson clan’s June 1970 trial was a media spectacle, creating demand — later realized — to allow cameras in courtrooms. Prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi’s account of it, called “Helter Skelter” after the Beatles song Manson said inspired the murders, helped spawn the true-crime genre, still a publishing institution.

Sex, drugs, rock ’n’ roll, Satanism … the public could not get enough. Manson’s followers, mostly young women who had fled middle-class homes, lived with him at a Death Valley ranch where he preached a unique mix of Scientology, hippie anti-authoritarianism, Beatles lyrics, the Book of Revelation and Hitler’s writings.

The murders were meant to incite Helter Skelter — a song Beatle Paul McCartney named after a spiral-shaped playground slide. Manson believed would be an apocalyptic race war in which blacks would annihilate whites. Unable to govern themselves, the blacks would then turn for leadership to the Manson Family, who would have ridden out the conflict in deep desert holes. How do you argue those kind of teachings?

Chuck’s Family — precursor of “family values” citations by more than one politician — was the first in a wave of sinister cults that spread across California.

The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped Patty Hearst in Berkeley Feb. 4, 1974, in the midst of a three-year crime spree. Jim Jones’s San Francisco-based Peoples Temple transfixed 918 believers who committed mass suicide at his urging Nov. 18, 1978, in Guyana.

Manson, unlike them, did not drink poison KoolAid when he died 29 years and one day later. He had complained to friend Ben Gurecki of “heart failure” and said “over and over” in recent weeks he was “tired.”

Chuck denied to his death he had ordered the Tate-LaBianca murders. Nor in any case, as he replied to questions after, did he feel remorse.

Manson said as much in a 1986 prison interview with Charlie Rose — the same TV journalist accused by eight women last week of sexual harassment.

“So you didn’t care?” Rose asked Manson, invoking Tate and her unborn child.

“Care?” Chuck (the now-dead one who’d carved a swastika in his forehead) answered. “What the hell does that mean, ‘care’?”

British tabloids love stories like that about the colonies. Gurecki shared with the Sun of the UK the self-proclaimed Son of Man’s final prophecy as recorded in a Nov. 12 prison phone call.

“Gone in the sky the dead but never die,” Chuck told Gurecki. “Not yet found just a dream of hearsay. Who’s, what’s, why’s, for what? We each can make up our own dreams with the storyline as soon as we are nowhere we can change.

“As soon as I get up, out, around me will become a team,” he continued. “The beast, a priest, midnight and not as much as all. Nothing with everyone and everything over and gone to start backwards again and again to nowhere and nothing again …”

Want to become a posthumous disciple too? Wait, there’s more.

“To where you know it all as forever and some more, nothing again to where you know it all as forever and some more,” Manson preached as the prison cut short his call. “Love for all. You are or could maybe and more. Not at (click) …”

A life interrupted? That shouldn’t have been begotten? The “for better” part is we learn what good is, perhaps most indelibly, by its absence. Why are evil and madness magnetic within our psyches?

In art, “relief” involves sculptors removing surface elements. What we see is what’s left. Adding by subtracting.

In Manson’s case, give discredit where it is due. The world isn’t better or worse he’s gone. Add or subtract nothing, it’s still nothing.

In the end what we have are stories. It is up to us both to tell and make of them what we will.