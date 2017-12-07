By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Down By Law

Some things are cyclical: creepy clowns, locusts and movements to change our state legislature from full to part time.

I used to oppose the latter. preferring no time. Then I read the House last week passed bills to let hunters kill frogs year round and spear said caecilians by artificial light.

There’s nothing I love more than mowing down green amphibians. When I hear “ribbet” I want to open up with a Uzi. Lacking that, nothing beats happy nights I spend in the swamp with harpoons and floodlights.

What do I do with dead frogs? Besides eat them, I bury them in anthills next to crossroads to woo lovers. That’s what they did in Elizabethan England. While lords took ladies to the Globe Theatre to see, say, “The Taming of the Shrew,” groundlings like me, who had fewer means, plunked croakers who had croaked under bug-filled knolls and waited for maidens to show up, smitten. Worth a try, at least.

As stands, I can’t kill frogs from mid-November till spring unless I want to do time in Michigan. Nor spear them, called “gigging,” anytime. By May, I am near exploding.

Had we only a part-time House, members may not have gotten around to voting on these key measures. I’d by now be a ticking time bomb.

“Great news!” I told my wife.

“Now what?”

“I soon may be able to hunt and spear frogs year round!” I didn’t mention my anthill strategy.

“Will that get you out of the house?”

“It still has to pass the Senate.”

The latter chamber was actually first to repeal Michigan’s ban against spearing frogs while using flashlights. It did so last spring after Evart’s Hal Hutchinson testified, “We can either have youth gigging frogs with artificial light or smoking reefer behind the garage.”

“I’m sick of you smoking reefer behind the garage,” my wife said.

“If I’m not spearing frogs, what else can I do?” I answered. “Trouble is, the House changed the Senate’s language.”

“Why?”

“Because they could. It’s like Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township governments: Would we need to pay so many entities if they didn’t magnify minor differences, batting them back and forth like ping-pong balls, to postpone taking real actions? Know why Kirk Cousins is building here?”

“Why?”

“The Washington Redskins quarterback wants to be where politics is a full-contact sport.”

“I see.”

Some things are cyclical. The more time our representatives spend quibbling frog distinctions, the nearer they will be to winter, spring and summer breaks, then retirement with lifetime benefits.

Not that I’m envious. Our lawmakers have a lot on their plates. Screw budgets, Enbridge Pipeline 5, crumbling roads, Flint water and crowded prisons. Before adjourning Dec. 15, the House alone this year will have weighed measures that:

Establish English as the official state language.

Revise definitions of what an “animal” is.

Name part of US-12 in Jonesville the “James Bondsteel Memorial Highway” and Williams Lake Road in Waterford Township “Operation Iraqi Freedom Memorial Highway,”

Enact sentencing guidelines for prisoners who throw bodily material on certain individuals.

Should a state trooper stop you for shaking, not stirring, while turning from James Bondsteel onto Operation Iraqi Freedom highway, don’t call him a burro lest you land in a jail that only lets you throw feces at certain people.

Wait, that’s not all. The House also this year:

Designated Jan. 22-28 School Choice Week, Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 30 Fred Korematsu Day, Jan. 31 Omphalocele Awareness Day, Feb. 1 Blue Star Mothers Day, Feb. 2-8 Chicano History Week, Feb. 3 Go Red for Women Day, Feb. 11 White Shirt Day, Feb. 28 Rare Disease Awareness Day; March as Brain Injury Awareness, Ethnic and Cultural Heritage, Multiple System Atrophy, Athletic Trainer and Problem Gambling awareness month;

March 1 Spread the Word To End The Word Day, March 17 World Sleep Day, May 3 Suits and Sneakers Day, May 4 Prayer Day and Anti-Bullying Day, May 13 Falun Dafa Day, May 16 Chaldean American Day, May 21-27 Invisible Illness Awareness Week, July Craft Beer Month, July 22 Fragile X Awareness Day, August Meningococcal Immunization Awareness Month, Sept. 18-22 SepticSmart Week, October 1001 Inventions Month, Sept. 24-30 Arteriovenous Malformation Awareness Week and Nov. 25 Holdomor Memorial Day …

By law there is so much I have to remember and be aware of I’ll never again question whether our leaders have full agendas. As to what they’re full of …

I’m sick of things being cyclical. There oughtta be a law that at least a few things are linear, go from Point A to Point B.

We’ll see.