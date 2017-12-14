By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Fighting Fire

The fallout from Saugatuck Township amending parts of the International Fire Code over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus department officials themselves, continues.

I understand why the township board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to do so. I also thought it was wrong and still do. I’ve seen firsthand what our firefighters do to save lives in remote, hard-to-access areas. I wish, prior to voting, township board members could have too.

A story last week quoted township clerk Brad Rudich responding to petition language calling for his and three other officials’ recalls, largely as a result of their fire-code actions.

My job, when I write news, is to report. It was true Brad said this. I can’t guarantee what he said is true.

People make disputing claims all the time. I try to report all sides without judging, at least when reporting, any. Our readers are smart enough to make up their own minds.

Why report claims I may not find credible? Because they tell readers about the public official who made them. What one reader thinks is a damning statement about other people, another reader might think damns the woman or man who said it. Just because I quoted a former President saying “I did not have sex with that woman” didn’t mean I was asserting his claim was true.

Trading my reporter’s hat for my commentator’s one on this editorial page, I was sorry Brad said things about the fire chief and fire board chair he did.

He is entitled to free speech and may believe those things. But when a public official makes claims publicly, their effect can fuel partisan flames when the greater need in this case is for public safety partners to understand and cooperate with each other better.

I feel all sides here share at least some responsibility for the communication, or lack thereof, that have turned standard political differences into antipathies that are personal.

I own responsibility too. As an alternative to what I reported last week, perhaps I should have called the fire chief and board chair to hear and quote their rebuttals of Brad’s assertions. They were at a language sufficiency hearing in Allegan Monday morning. The women who filed the petition claims revised and refiled them after the hearing that day, then revised and refiled again Tuesday after I’d laid out the story on pages one and three. Another big story — the DEQ’s response to the Padnos proposal to build a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan — broke at about the same time.

At that point —1,300 words into the fast-changing recall story, having written and laid out an adjacent story about the fire chief’s objections to the amendments and having covered the debate between parties eight months — I thought those denial-rebuttals would be a given.

Lack of time is a lame excuse. I am open to criticism and apologize for any role my writings may have made towards disparaging efforts of those who serve.

Boom!

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Blowing up the Silverdome, for example. The Detroit Lions failed to detonate there for 27 years, so it’s no surprise the Adamo Group blew its first attempt to demolish it.

Crowds who gathered at the Pontiac site Dec. 3 left disappointed when the NFL’s once-largest stadium didn’t go kablooie.

“Most Detroit thing ever,” said one Twitter user afterward.

“I guess the building is not used to implosion on Sunday until 1 p.m.,” another tweeted.

The venue hosted many landmarks:

The Lions first regular season game there, a 36-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 6, 1975.

The Lions first Thanksgiving Day game there, a 20-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl XVI. The Lions didn’t make it, same as the 50 other Super Bowls so far.

The dome was obsolete from the get-go. It was huge but had all the charm of a mausoleum. Its vacuum-sealed revolving doors made you feel you were being sucked outside in a wind tunnel.

When the Lions left in 2002, the Pontiac Stadium Authority was reportedly on the hook for more than $28 million in bonds. It was one of the reasons Pontiac fell into state receivership from 2009 to 2016. Three emergency managers tried to bail the city out in that time span. It was almost like years of revolving-door Lions quarterbacks.

Adamo succeeded imploding the ‘Dome the next day. It will take months to clean up the rubble.

I feel like that sometimes when I write articles about volatile local issues. Maybe someday I’ll get it perfect. Didn’t the Cubs win the Series last year? Except, for perhaps the Lions, there’s always hope.