Home Around Town Blue Star
Blue Star
Around Town
Community
Local
Opinion
0

Blue Star

0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now viewing

Blue Star

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Behold!

14291890_1126148407502434_5827284584308749755_n
now playing

Douglas upholds firing policeman for second time

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Panel OK's township recall language

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Fire sign theater

bluestartrail
now playing

Blue Star Trail: Long road still waits

douglas
now playing

Miller time fr Douglas city council

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Brewery on tap for Red Barn site

race26511-logo-bwuhj3
now playing

1/1 run to offer fun for funds

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Get a holiday chuckle out of these absurd laws

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Moore, the Merrier

The holidays are a time for gratitude, given we always will have misgivings. One of mine is that thanks to Alabama voters we will now see less of Roy Moore.

Moore, running as a Republican in a GOP stronghold state, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory Dec. 12, losing to Democrat Doug Jones in a race for the Senate seat vacated when Jeff Sessions became the new U.S. Attorney General.

One cause may have been nine women who accused Moore of sexually assaulting them, one when she was 14 years old. Another may have been President Trump supporting him.

I, at least, wanted more of Moore. Consider these quotes by the candidate:

“Homosexual conduct should be illegal, yes,” Moore told C-SPAN2 pundit Bill Press. “Do you know bestiality, the relationship between man and beast, is prohibited in every state?”

“Do you mean homosexuality is the same thing as bestiality?” Press pressed him.

“It is a moral precept upon with this country was founded,” Moore replied.

I don’t recall reading this canon in the Declaration of Independence or Constitution. But Moore answers to a higher power.

“We have blacks and whites fighting,” he lamented in a campaign speech. “Reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

“Reds” is historically a pejorative term for Native Americans, as is “yellows” for Asian people. I’m assuming he meant the Christian god, not Zeus, Buddha or, particularly, Allah.

Did you know “there’s Sharia law,” as Moore understands it, “in Illinois, Indiana — up there, I don’t know.” This is scary, as we can see both states up here in Michigan, like Alaskan Sarah Palin sees parts of Russia.

Moore sees Russia as a role model, saying its President Vladimir Putin “is more akin to me than I know.” Did the once-reviled, now-redeemed Russkies meddle in Trump’s 2016 election? “Everybody else thinks it’s the Russians,” Moore said. “I think it was the providential hand of God.”

God works in mysterious ways. “Homosexual behavior,” Moore helps us understand His intent, “is a crime against nature, an inherent evil and act so heinous it defies one’s ability to describe it.” Give him credit at least for trying.

Not only that, he’s a poet. After decrying, “We have child abuse, we have sodomy, we have murder, we have rape, we have all kind of immoral things happening because we have forgotten God,” Moore broke out in verse: “Babies piled in dumpsters/abortion on demand/Oh, sweet land of liberty/your house is on the sand.”

This latter-day Walt Whitman showed up at the polls on a horse and refused to acknowledge Jones’ victory. “We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said in his non-concession speech. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.

“Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he continued. “We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, the building block of our country … We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman and vice versa. Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Hear, hear! Hitting on 14-year-old girls when you’re a 32-year-old district attorney is surely a sacred precept. So is collecting more than $1 million from his Foundation for Moral Law, far less than the Christian nonprofit declared in its federal tax filings. And that wasn’t counting healthcare benefits, travel expenses, a bodyguard and jobs for his wife and two children. Hard to rail against greed if you don’t have a cushy pulpit.

My misgivings center on lost entertainment value. Politics offers a bottomless well of buffoons to write about, but with Moore and Palin now past-tense our humor landscape has been diminished.

I have faith we’ll be blest for the holidays with more than Moore to provide us merriment. What’s next? Only Trump will tell.

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

Behold!

Publisher 0
14291890_1126148407502434_5827284584308749755_n

Douglas upholds firing policeman for second time

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Panel OK’s township recall language

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video