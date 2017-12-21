By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Moore, the Merrier

The holidays are a time for gratitude, given we always will have misgivings. One of mine is that thanks to Alabama voters we will now see less of Roy Moore.

Moore, running as a Republican in a GOP stronghold state, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory Dec. 12, losing to Democrat Doug Jones in a race for the Senate seat vacated when Jeff Sessions became the new U.S. Attorney General.

One cause may have been nine women who accused Moore of sexually assaulting them, one when she was 14 years old. Another may have been President Trump supporting him.

I, at least, wanted more of Moore. Consider these quotes by the candidate:

“Homosexual conduct should be illegal, yes,” Moore told C-SPAN2 pundit Bill Press. “Do you know bestiality, the relationship between man and beast, is prohibited in every state?”

“Do you mean homosexuality is the same thing as bestiality?” Press pressed him.

“It is a moral precept upon with this country was founded,” Moore replied.

I don’t recall reading this canon in the Declaration of Independence or Constitution. But Moore answers to a higher power.

“We have blacks and whites fighting,” he lamented in a campaign speech. “Reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

“Reds” is historically a pejorative term for Native Americans, as is “yellows” for Asian people. I’m assuming he meant the Christian god, not Zeus, Buddha or, particularly, Allah.

Did you know “there’s Sharia law,” as Moore understands it, “in Illinois, Indiana — up there, I don’t know.” This is scary, as we can see both states up here in Michigan, like Alaskan Sarah Palin sees parts of Russia.

Moore sees Russia as a role model, saying its President Vladimir Putin “is more akin to me than I know.” Did the once-reviled, now-redeemed Russkies meddle in Trump’s 2016 election? “Everybody else thinks it’s the Russians,” Moore said. “I think it was the providential hand of God.”

God works in mysterious ways. “Homosexual behavior,” Moore helps us understand His intent, “is a crime against nature, an inherent evil and act so heinous it defies one’s ability to describe it.” Give him credit at least for trying.

Not only that, he’s a poet. After decrying, “We have child abuse, we have sodomy, we have murder, we have rape, we have all kind of immoral things happening because we have forgotten God,” Moore broke out in verse: “Babies piled in dumpsters/abortion on demand/Oh, sweet land of liberty/your house is on the sand.”

This latter-day Walt Whitman showed up at the polls on a horse and refused to acknowledge Jones’ victory. “We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said in his non-concession speech. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.

“Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he continued. “We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, the building block of our country … We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman and vice versa. Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Hear, hear! Hitting on 14-year-old girls when you’re a 32-year-old district attorney is surely a sacred precept. So is collecting more than $1 million from his Foundation for Moral Law, far less than the Christian nonprofit declared in its federal tax filings. And that wasn’t counting healthcare benefits, travel expenses, a bodyguard and jobs for his wife and two children. Hard to rail against greed if you don’t have a cushy pulpit.

My misgivings center on lost entertainment value. Politics offers a bottomless well of buffoons to write about, but with Moore and Palin now past-tense our humor landscape has been diminished.

I have faith we’ll be blest for the holidays with more than Moore to provide us merriment. What’s next? Only Trump will tell.