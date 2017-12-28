By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Lessening Lessons

There are zero sum games and then there’s the local news business. The more I learn the dumber I get.

The soon-to-end year has been no exception. Reviewing 2017 stories yielded less than I wanted to know. For instance:

Nothing more divisive than a bike trail meant to link neighbor communities.

Plans for an R.J. Peterson-City of Douglas love fest remain on hold.

No date yet for the Saugatuck Township Fire District-Saugatuck Township Board Kum-Ba-Ya sing.

The next resident eager to see a Douglas public works garage built next door to them will be the first.

The eight years Sauga­tuck city and owners of an awning-butterfly-umbrella fought in court were worth every penny spent.

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” was motto for many, including:

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau director search team.

Douglas trying to fire veteran cop Mark Zerbe.

Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance appeals lawyers. Remember when members griped about Aubrey McClendon’s lawsuits?

Petitioners trying to write language clear and factual enough to recall four Saugatuck Township Board members. Five complaints, after three county hearings, were whittled to one: that the four voted to reprimand township manager Aaron Sheridan. Are petitioners saying this was too severe?

Fire safety matters. So do builders’ and landowners’ rights. You may live in a home yourself. Those interests need not compete. When they do, a system of checks and balances is essential.

The CVB board-Felicia Fairchild grand reunion tour is certain to be a hit.

Now that the old Douglas Root Beer Barrel, which sat empty and useless for 30 on the northeast corner of Center and Ferry streets, has been restored on the southwest corner, uses will be endless.

So turning the Kalico Kitchen into a vegan ice cream shop — Wait, doesn’t cream come from cows? — proved a business meltdown. There are other great models out there. Doing liposuctions in a Glenn pole barn is sure to work.

How about a brewery, restaurant and yurt rentals at the old Red Barn Theatre site? Need to dry out after too many dry-hops? Rent one of the portable tents on site and sleep overnight.

Which comes first: enough downtown winter traffics to justify Douglas shops staying open, or enough shops open to justify winter traffic?

Can’t make Saugatuck Township’s 6 p.m. monthly board meetings but would like to review them on video? Come to meetings and video them yourself. Or, wait …

At least Saugatuck city leaders who live in the township and lecture its board about transparent governance, video and post their meetings online. Or, wait …

Speaking of transparency, the township board’s monthly Wednesday 6 p.m. meetings may be too early for most working people to attend, but Saugatuck city’s twice-monthly Thursday 4 p.m. council workshops are justified.

Why install downtown Douglas loudspeakers with so may residents eager to shout them down?

Everyone’s favorite use of taxpayer money — “When in doubt, commission a study” — lives. Saugatuck city wins 2017 honors for its study of police service needed and most cost-effective way to get it. Good idea, but what’s been the outcome a full year later? Nostril-damn-us foresees that establishing the city’s own force and/or contracting for Allegan County Sheriff’s coverage will cost more than anyone wants to spend. Douglas, which administers the neighbor cities’ joint department, won’t be convinced or leveraged by the findings into cutting a better cost-split deal than the present one neither partner thinks is optimal. Alexander Weiss Consulting will enjoy a $15,000 merrier Christmas, though.

Why does Douglas only want to buy or build two small marinas east of the Blue Star Bridge, which is too low to let tall boats under it? With enough “free” state money, why not buy the entire shore?

The group that dressed up to condemn Douglas Halloween paraders to nether regions with the message they will not go unjudged was the spookiest of them all.

Count on local government critics to put their money where their mouths are by running for offices themselves each election cycle.

Where’s Cindy Gamrat when we need her?

Just because you put warning signs and a guardrail where Wiley Road dead ends at Lake Michigan doesn’t mean some Evil Knievel drunk won’t drive off the edge full speed.

Looking for a crash course in journalism? You’re in the right place. I look back on a 2017 where day-to-day human kindness and generosity far eclipsed the meanness that turns up too often in our news cycle.

I can’t wait to see what we laugh at and love next year.