By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Big Chill

Everyone’s worst fear is we are turning into our parents. Take me. Dad was agitated, nonstop, driven. Mom, artsy and abstract, always sought morals to stories that oftentimes didn’t have them.

Dad, sick of driving in winters, couldn’t wait to retire to Florida. Mom, who loved all the seasons, held out, but her will was strong enough to be flexible.

Having gotten the worst of both, I remain a Michigan man but my inner Dad has been rising. Then I heard frozen iguanas were falling from trees in Florida.

Think we’ve had it tough here with snow and near-zero temperatures turning streets into skating rinks and “bomb cyclones” closing the Eastern seaboard? Imagine strolling through groves, fearful 40-degree chills will trash your oranges, and getting whacked by a five-foot lizard dropping from the branches.

Wait, there’s more. These UFI’s (Unidentified Falling Iguanas) aren’t necessarily dead. A Miami man threw a bunch in his car, they warmed up, awoke and almost caused him to wreck.

As I skittered down Wiley Road doing 26 mph last week, one of our blue guardians — perhaps dormant or bored in the absence of summer bar fights — pulled me over.

“The iguanas woke up,” I told him. “I couldn’t help it.”

“I don’t see any lizards,” he said.

“They’re on the lam.”

“I see no sheep either. I do see you warming up in the cooler. Wait.” He radioed somewhere. “Sorry, the jail’s full of street musicians.”

Ignorance of the law doesn’t exempt you from it. Nor does a frozen brain. Take Wendell Popejoy of Crockery Township, who last week confessed to killing his neighbor. When he saw Sheila Bonge snow blow the driveway in front of his home, he used a gun blower on her.

Having felt homicidal when street plows bury the end of my driveway, I understand Popejoy’s anger. What was he thinking, though, when he buried Bonge in his backyard instead of hauling her someplace less self-incrimina-

­ting. Did he fear she’d wake up, like the …? I won’t go there. “What an idiot,” Dad would have said.

“Maybe he wanted to be caught,” Mom might counter.

“That’s even dumber.”

“Not really,” I can hear her saying. “The most-troubled people often yearn, without knowing, for justice. Causes that correspond with effects, therefore resolution …”

When Mom got on a roll she was hard to stop. Dad would walk off to pour a drink, read “War and Peace”… come back and she’d still be going.

Add that my three younger brothers were also, um, highly verbal and it made for a lively childhood. I can see why Dad wanted to move far away. But Florida?

I wrote here last March about @_FloridaMan, the Twitter account that shares headlines and links to “real-life stories of the world’s worst super hero.” Things like:

Florida Man Attacks Dancing Flamingo at Busch Gardens,

Florida Man Tries to Hide from Police in Trash Can While Dressed as Spongebob Squarepants, and

Instead of Doing Chores, Florida Man Decapitates Mom With Ax.

Things have not gotten better. In addition to iguana showers, recent headlines include:

Florida Man Steals Beanee Weenee Cans, Blames “Inner Thug” for Theft,

Florida Lawyer’s Pants Catch Fire While Defending Client Accused of Arson, and

Florida Man Calls 911, Says He Needs Ride to Hooters.

Florida man Dave Barry, who calls his state “Broadway for Idiots,” concedes “people do drugs and act strangely elsewhere. But it’s not warm outside all the time everywhere. In Ohio, they stay indoors.”

I knew there was some reason I appreciate northern winters. Our behaviors are better kept under wraps for a few months. Our guardians have time to set up speed traps instead of dealing with Beanee Weenee thieves.

Even Dad knew there was no escaping. The good news is Mom — even though they’re gone — is no doubt still determining what the moral is and willing to share, in the back of my mind, somewhere.