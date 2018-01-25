BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

En Garde

What’s with sword attacks? Anthony Whitlock, arrested in Battle Creek last week for attacking the mother of his three children with a 3-foot blade, is the latest.

The woman, who had filed seven complaints against Whitlock in the last two years, was in critical condition after their 13-year-old son used a kitchen knife to fight off Daddy’s latest visit.

I thought sword attacks had cooled off since August after Eddie Skellet of Monroe County slashed a woman’s face with a welded-together blade, then sexually assaulted her female friend.

It was not just the Wolverine State. On the same August day two Muslim terrorists — both shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is the greatest) — attacked Brussels and Buckingham Palace police with swords. The previous weekend a Muslim refugee whacked a Kene-wick, Wash., policeman in the head before another officer shot and killed him. Not a good week for racial profiling.

Luckily, drug- and doctrine-crazed idiots come in all races, creeds and colors. In Japan, Shigenga Tomioka last month killed the chief priestess, his sister, at the Tomioka Hachimangu shrine with a samurai sword, then himself and a girlfriend.

In Taiwan a man known as Lu stole an antique sword inscribed “Nanjing battle, (this sword) killed 107 people” from a museum and used it to try to break into the Presidential Office. The historic blade had been used by one of two Japanese officers who engaged in a 1937 contest to see who could kill more than 100 people first using only a samurai sword. The event was covered much like a sporting competition with regular updates on the score over a series of days.

If you’re out to slay someone nowadays, common wisdom says use a gun. Or to be more intimate, a knife. Three-foot swords are hard to conceal and slow to pull out of scabbards. Let them hang from your belt unsheathed, you risk self-dismemberment.

Still, there’s a certain panache or brio to killing with swords that guns and knives just can’t offer. If it’s still on your bucket list, you have options.

Thrusting swords, such as rapiers, are long, straight, light, impale targets quickly and with deep stab wounds. If slashing or chopping is more your style, a heavier saber or cutlass with a curved blade is your best choice.

Want something more outré? Middle Eastern scimitars, Chinese dao and Japanese katana all have advocates.

In the good old days, no dueling gentlemen, knight, Zorro, gladiator or “Lord of the Rings” hero left home without his or her trusty spadroon. Now, except for revivalists, Dungeons and Dragons psychopaths, “Star Wars” characters wielding not-yet-invented light sabers, sword attacks are an oddity. The word “quaint” — often used in conjunction with Saugatuck-Douglas — comes to mind.

Sure, there are more creative ways to off people. or even yourself. Consider these fun alternatives:

Getting hit by a cannon ball fired in salute to you.

Being struck by a flying model lawnmower at a New York Jets halftime show.

Being poisoned, shot in the head, shot three more times, bludgeoned, castrated, then thrown in a river only to die of drowning. (Kids, Google search Rasputin).

Winning a bet that you could have continuous sex with two women for 12 hours straight (the whole bottle of Viagra was probably a bad idea).

Drowning in a flood of beer.

All have happened. You can’t say man is not resourceful.

The good news is we’ve advanced to where we can push buttons and nuke strangers on the other side of the planet. No fuss, no muss, no unsightly gore (for us, at least) to clean up nor witnessing victims suffering.

The bad news is we become more remote from our own lives and deaths each day. In video games and movies, our actions cause no real human suffering. Why should we want to be real either?

Fashion comes and goes. Will sword attacks too? My nostalgia for authenticity is, like all things, double edged.