By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Enough

Among joys growing up a boy in the 1960s were toys that inspired us to shoot people.

Kids’ guns were everywhere, ranging from replica assault weapons to water, cap, dart and Nerf ball flingers. You never knew what you’d be shot with next.

Demented toymakers turned out endless creative ways we could faux-destroy people. Six-Finger was an added appendage for this purpose. The Gun That Shoots Around the Corner let you pop your sister with a rubber ball unseen. You could plug people through your spy attaché case too.

For an alternative there were Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, hand-controlled mini-pugilists you moved in a ring, throwing lefts and rights at each other. When socked on the chin, a spring mechanism popped the victim’s head off.

G.I. Joe — the boys’ version of Barbie — let us bug parents to buy not just the figurine, but accessories such as helicopters, friction-powered jets and no end of weapons to help him on his heroic missions.

“G.I. Joe, G.I. Joe, Fighting Man from Head to Toe, On the Land, On the Sea, in the Air!” I serenaded my wife with the commercials’ theme song.

“Very edifying,” she said.

“Six-Finger, Six-Finger, Man Alive! How Did I Ever Get Along with Five?” I continued.

“What about school shootings?” she asked. “Last week’s Parkland, Fla., massacre was the 18th in six weeks since New Year’s.”

“Now’s not the time to discuss gun control,” I replied.

“Just like now’s not the time for Michigan State University officials to discuss how they let Larry Nassar abuse girls for 20 years?”

“Now’s a time for healing.”

“When did ‘healing’ become synonymous with CYA?”

“First officials must pray for victims,” I said.

“Pray while thugs they enable prey? Here are politicians who’ve said they are ‘praying’ about the latest school massacre, with their National Rifle Association donations so far: Florida Gov. Marco Rubio ($3,303,355); Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner ($3.879,064), Ohio Sen. Rob Portman ($3,061,941), Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy ($2,861.047), North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis ($4,418.012), Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst ($3,124,273) …”

“Are you saying praying and healing are bad?” I asked. “That better assessment of mental illness and improved school discipline aren’t important?

“Of course not; they aren’t and are. I am saying don’t use them as excuses to dismiss also dealing with people having too-easy access to assault weapons.”

“These things wouldn’t happen,” I said, “if every kid had his or her own automatic. As soon as one opened up, there would be crossfire. Better, think of preemptive shootings. If a third-grader thought a classmate was acting suspiciously, blam!”

“You’re unhinged.”

“I had lots of toy guns growing up and haven’t killed anyone. Candy cigarettes didn’t make me a smoking addict …”

“Pin a ribbon on you.”

“I’ve been depressed and undisciplined, but never opened fire on kids with an assault rifle …”

“I have no illusion,” she said, “tighter gun-control laws will not cure everything. Bad guys will still do bad things.”

“So?”

“At least make it harder,” she went on. “I am sick of non-sequiturs: changing subjects to dodge hard questions. ‘Praying’ has no more to do with MSU acting to stop the next Larry Nassar than ‘healing’ justifies putting off taking multiple steps — better mental health recognition, proactive enforcement, tighter discipline and restricting assault weapon access — to contain this carnage.”

“Do you know what political reality is?”

“When was politics ever real? I don’t care about pro- vs. anti-gun-lobbies, liberals vs. conservatives … Those are straw-man arguments, false dichotomies. I just want kids to stop getting killed,” she said.