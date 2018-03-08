By Scott Sullivan

Editor

In Deep

What is God trying to tell us with flooding lately? Genesis 6-9 gives four reasons He sent the original:

The wickedness of man was great (v. 5).

Every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was evil (v. 5).

The earth was filled with violence (v. 11).

The earth was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth (v. 12).

What’s wrong with that? you ask. That’s why you’re not God, who chose to redo creation. How much better is it today?

When I read that the Michigan Brewers Guild had to reschedule its annual Winter Beer Festival at Grand Rapids’ Fifth Third Ballpark because the Grand River was overflowing, it was a sign unto me. I was so saddened by how wicked man remains I ran to high ground and cracked a cold one. Soon it became a deluge.

Is it God’s will He won’t put up with such stuff? Or will? Scripture contradicts itself. Genesis 7:17 says the original flood lasted 40 days, 7:24 says 150. Genesis 6:19 says Noah boarded one pair of each animal on the ark, 7:2 says one pair of unclean animals and seven pairs of clean ones. Did Noah release a raven to fly and seek land, a dove or both?

The good news is the Old Testament God is wrathful but the New forgiving. So it was waters of the Grand abated and the brew fest was held last weekend.

In the past we sent Beer Correspondent Myron Kukla to cover this, as what he lacks in taste he makes up in passion as a consumer. Having not heard from Myron for a while, I assume he’s comatose. I warmed up to go myself but my wife took away the car keys. All that was left, in this state of mind, was to study scripture.

Noah, per Genesis, walked with God. So He played favorites sparing Noah, his sons, their wives and however many pairs of critters from heaven’s floodgates till all but ark passengers had perished.

Watery void restored, God hit restart. On Noah’s 601st birthday, after 40 or 150 days, He stopped scalding rain from falling from the Hell of Gehanna, the dove or raven did not return, and this crowded fragrant love boat berthed near Mount Ararat.

There, Genesis goes on, Noah built an altar and made a sacrifice. Then he and God struck a covenant that man could eat every living thing, but not its blood, and God would never again destroy all life by a flood. (Not that He had in the first place, unless you don’t count ark passengers. Or that He couldn’t destroy all life via beer fest or other method.)

Not to make light of annihilation or the Bible. But if you take them as literal truth, you have things to reconcile: Different flood and creation stories, Where did Cain’s wife and the Hell of Gehanna come from? Four varied Gospels by non-eyewitnesses …

If you take them as myths and metaphors, meant to explain things we still cannot understand, however, they are rich and wonderful. The King James version rocks. So do translations from Aramaic and Hebrew into Greek, and later from old English into modern. Might humans have lost or added things in the process? Who cares? Choose which version and clergy you trust to interpret interpretations, and you’re in high cotton.

Myths don’t last because they are false. They persist — despite how far-fetched feats they describe are — because messages borne via them ring true to us. This is different from news writing, wherein we supposedly can document quotes and actions — even though some are lies or bulls__.

After my third fifth I decided to bag having Uber take me out to the ballpark and dove deeper into Genesis. Scholars think the flood myth is two stories woven together, not unlike the creation accounts. (Did Elohim form the heavens and earth from the watery void in six days, resting on the seventh; or was it Yahweh creating Adam from dust, and so on?)

Both are part of what scholars call the Primeval History, Genesis 1-11, containing much Babylonian influence. They were probably written after Genesis 12-50, the Ancestral History dealing with Abraham, Isaac, a zillion begats and so on. Ever write a story, then go back later hoping to introduce/frame/explain it?

Were I God I’d be fed up with people too. Since I’d sworn to Noah no more great floods, I’d just send mini-ones. When I told my wife what I’d learned, she advised me to soak my head.