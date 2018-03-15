By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Cooler Heads

Politics can be personal in small towns. Large towns too, just dispersed more. The Saugatuck-Douglas police split and Saugatuck Township recall effort are only the latest flaps here.

If you want a real fracas try consolidating township and city halls, as voters shot down in 2013. Calls for unity bred divisiveness much like today’s public safety donnybrooks threaten all. Come for my job? I might take that personally as well.

There is nothing wrong —and a lot right — with feeling strongly about our work, families and community. But I want no part of the malice I see among parties who feel the “other” hasn’t treated them honestly, fairly or with respect.

My first reaction is anger too. It is briefly gratifying to lash back. Then I see I’ve only made matters worse. “Don’t get in a pissing match with a skunk a profane township clerk told me long ago (even though he was actually pretty good at it). Why perpetuate ugly and hurtful discourse?

Responding to anger with kindness, instead of in kind, does not mean you’re weak. It means you are stronger. Let’s let understanding and positive actions show the way.

Cooler heads prevailing — as with Saugatuck restrooms allegedly left unlocked by Douglas police since the split vote was cast — is one thing. Frozen heads is another. To that end, Yoopers are different from normal people, whoever they are.

Take the Gogebic County man who last week threatened his wife and son with guns and a running chainsaw, then notched trees as boobytraps to fall on police responding.

Deputies answered the late-night domestic violence call to find fallen trees blocking the drive to the backwoods dwelling. Eventually they jailed the man, 37, for assault and possession of guns while drunk.

You know U.P. winters have gone on too long when nimrods like this get plastered, threaten their families, then hole up in the snow with guns and a cordless lopper. Of course, there are times and crimes when only a chainsaw serves you.

NRA-bankrolled politicians calling for armed enforcers in schools to thwart nuts like the Parkland, Fla., mass shooter — but no curb on assault weapon sales until they’re done “praying” for victims (and their own PAC money to keep flowing) — should add chainsaw vendors to their booty calls.

Outlaw chainsaws and only outlaws will have chainsaws. Although axes work too on trees and schoolchildren, psychos may lack the patience needed to optimize carnage via this labor-intensive and low-tech method.

What guarantee do we have that these enforcers are no less nuts than shooters they’re meant to deter? How often do killers’ neighbors say, “He was odd, but we didn’t expect this from him.” Then, boom.

U.P. cops have it tough as is without doubling as lumberjacks. The crime beat up north is different than in Los Angeles. Were you Joe Friday in Gogebic, only “Dragnet”’s “dum-da-dum-dum” theme would fit crooks like this one.

This column of late has delved into sword and hammer attacks to show people, not firearms, kill people. What a way to affirm humanity. Granted AR-15’s and such make it easier.

We’ve explored other options — flying lawnmowers, 1,000 paper cuts, poisoning, drowning in beer, castration and winning a bet you could have continuous sex with two women for 12 hours straight (the whole bottle of Viagra was a bad idea) — but just scratched the surface. How do I kill ye? In this day and age, there are countless ways.

The good news is it is almost spring. Well, down here at least. More tourists will be arriving, forcing many to divert our energy from arguing with each other to making money.

Commerce is a wonderful thing that way.