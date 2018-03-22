By Scott Sullivan

Stephen Hawking

I always identified with Stephen Hawking, who died March 14. With a few exceptions.

As the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking’s writings made him one of science’s top celebrities. My “Physics Made Easy” essays haven’t.

Hawking — whose mind raced across space and time, though his body was paralyzed — let nothing stand in the way of his quest for knowledge. Mine never started.

The guys and I at the gym were enjoying complaining about our wives and how our bodies are falling apart when I heard that Hawking — who was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis when he was 21 and stunned doctors by living for 55 years with the normally-fatal illness — had died on Pi Day (3/14, also Albert Einstein’s birthday).

A 1985 bout with pneumonia forced Hawking to breathe through a tube and communicate through an electronic voice synthesizer, in addition to being wheelchair-bound. What were we griping about?

The good news? Like Hawking, we weren’t deterred. Much as he continued as one of Isaac Newton’s successors as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, wrote bestselling books and inspired people around the word, we kept peddling machines going nowhere. This brought to mind several Hawking quotes:

“I believe alien life is quite common in the universe, although intelligent life is less so. Some say it has yet to appear on planet Earth.

“While physics and mathematics may tell us how the universe began, they are not much use in predicting human behavior because there are far too many equations to solve. I’m no better than anyone else at understanding what makes people tick, particularly women.” (He was twice divorced.)

“Women. They are a complete mystery.”

“If I had to choose a superhero to be, I would pick Superman. He’s everything that I’m not.”

“We only have to look at ourselves to see how intelligent life might develop into something we wouldn’t want to meet.”

“The universe doesn’t allow perfection. Without imperfection, neither you or I would exist.”

“It is not clear that intelligence has any long-term survival value.”

“No one can resist the idea of a crippled genius.”

“Eternity is a long time, especially towards the end.”

Perhaps physicists, rather than politicians, could shepherd Saugatuck-Douglas through our latest ongoing issues.

Who better to advise on Saugatuck and Douglas dividing their 20-year joint police force than those who first split the atom?

Who better than Hawking — who showed that black holes leak a small bit of light and other “Hawking radiation” — to reconcile claims that the Blue Star Trail is a “path to nowhere.”

Black holes, he first thought, were so dense they simply sucked things in; nothing could escape them. As opposed to our civic leaders.

In 2004, he revised his theory that objects drawn in just vanished. Noting subatomic theory says matter can be transformed but never fully destroyed, he now believed objects could be spit out of black holes in a mangled form. Nonmotorized trail users hoping to get out of Saugatuck can take heart.

How about physics’ “observer effect” — that simply observing a situation or phenomenon skews its behavior, or changes that phenomenon — to help us grasp fallout from the Saugatuck Township recall effort?

Scrutiny of all public officials is valuable. That’s what science, politics included, should do. But done in a context that only casts light from one side — say attacking its subjects incessantly, no matter what they do — can disrupt their equilibrium to a point their responses grow agitated and reactionary. Set traps and, almost by gravity, parties susceptible walk right in.

Just because I never met Hawking doesn’t mean I don’t miss him. He didn’t believe in an afterlife, but his love for life while he had it glowed. His legacy, gracefully, was enthusiasm curbed with irony.

“The idea of 10 dimensions might sound exciting,” he said, “but they would cause real problems if you forgot where you parked your car.”