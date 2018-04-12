By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Unruly

Millennials writing about millennials have discovered — Surprise! — they’re devising a whole new language.

“The spelling and grammar rules do not apply on the Millennial InternetTM,” writes Rachel Thompson, Mashable’s UK Lifestyle Correspondent.

It begins already. Who knew Millennial Internet is trademarked? What is Mashable? (A digital media website.) Who needs writers these days with lifestyle correspondents, content managers and audience engagement specialists?

“Millennials,” Thompson keyboards, “have created a new rulebook for a variant of written English unique to social media. A rulebook which states that deliberately misspelled words and misused grammar can convey tone, nuance, humour, and even annoyance.”

(Not to be pedantic, but the latter is not a sentence. “Humour” would be “humor” in American English. Don’t even start on sequential commas …)

Thompson quotes University of Manchester English Linguistics lecturer Lauren Fonteyn saying “something exciting” is happening with how millennials write.

They — or “We,” depending — are “breaking the constraints” of written English to “be as expressive as you can be in spoken language,” i.e. striving to convey what body language, plus volume and tone of voice can achieve when speaking.

“OMG,” I told my wife.” It’s a real-volution.”

“Don’t you mean ‘revolution’?”

“I misspelled it on purpose.”

“That or you’re just illiterate.”

“Starting with the Internet,” I paraphrased Thompson, “millennials have torn down the walls of grammar, spelling, capitalization and punctuation that have bound us for generations …”

“Or at least since Shakespeare coined 1,700 words in the 16th century, e.e. cummings dropped use of capitals and Modernists 100 years ago bent language past recognition …”

“Every generation,” I said, “likes to think it reinvents the wheel. But language is the wheel: round, ever-changing and as alive as we keep it turning.”

“What does ‘real-volution’ mean?”

“In my 30s,” I sighed, “I decided my contribution would be to tear down words then rebuild them through deconstruction.”

“Like millennials are ‘creating a new rulebook’ by erasing old rules and making up new ones as they go?”

“Less structured. Start with ‘revolution.’ It can mean ‘go around,’ ‘a fundamental change’ or both. Sounds like ‘revelation’ to the ear and is kin to ‘revolver,’ a type of handgun and name of a Beatles album.”

“So?”

“Break the word — and with it, the world — down, reimagine it and rebuild it. ‘Volution” is ‘a spiral or twisted formation’ like DNA, the genetic material of life. Add ‘real’ and your guess what it means is as good as mine is”

“So?”

“I’d use like-sounding words in contexts suggesting something so “other” readers would realize, in the end, it is all the same. When you spell ‘a part’ and ‘apart,” you can tell they’re different. Not if you hear them spoken. I wanted to twist and transmute words that way.”

“How did that work?”

“No one understood it. Least of all, me.”

“The latter is not a sentence.”

“So it rolls on,” I answered. “I tried revolting …”

“You’re still revolting.”

“… against myself. No more deconstruction. Just clean, simple sentences. Better, fragments. Brevity is the soul of wit, bloviation a sellout to writers’ egos.”

“So simple’s better?”

“I am more confused yet,” I said.