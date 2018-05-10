By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Going Pro

It’s great sitting down to the Sunday news. Last week’s headlines:

Poverty’s grip chokes rural communities.

Man shot by police had wife at gunpoint.

Indictment says CEO submitted $1.4M in fraudulent invoices.

The ritual renews itself. Pick up the paper, brew a pot of coffee and read about the latest misery and stupidity:

Serial killer search led to wrong man in 2017.

Bicycle crash murder trial nears end.

Archaeologists find ancient mass child sacrifice in Peru.

When I was a boy we topped off this form of worship by going to church. There, a man — it was always a man then — would affirm we were hell-bound unless we repented and ponied up at the plate when passed.

I must have kicked in enough because I’m not dead yet, although for work I must sit through meetings I swear were choreographed by Satan as a preview.

Still, the rite continues. However screwed up I am, the news assures me it’s worse for others.

From last week’s county court blotter, I noticed people get busted for more than possessing methamphetamines and/or ecstasy. Hayley Valentine Baragar paired it with stalking. Lutario Lopez was so ecstatic he committed third-degree retail fraud and two second offenses for fourth-time habitual offender. Do the math on that one.

There was more meth madness. James Edward Verity drove with license suspended, revoked, denied or never applied for. You would think with Verity the court would be more specific.

Hoping Sunday’s headlines would inspire me to greater heights, I continued reading:

Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home.

Sick toddler at center of legal battles dies.

Classes teach how to be a pro beer tester.

What? People will pay you to drink beer? I knew I’d read all these years for a reason.

Experience Beer West Michigan, said the story, was starting a beer education class on Grand Rapids’ west side. It described the five sessions as an immersion into beer knowledge, led by experts from the brewing field.

But what about getting paid to do it? The story was mum on that, making its headline a bait and switch. Cut to beer and the money chaser. Thank God for Google.

The Career Trend website told me pro tasters must tell the difference between sweet and bitter beers — Heck, I can do that — classify thickness, know how yeast facilitates different flavors and textures, and how that skews the beer’s target buyers.

I would have to learn discipline too: schedule tastings at the same time each day, usually during lunchtime when my taste buds aren’t worn out. Who knew taste buds wore out? Already I was learning. Rinse my mouth with water between each sample. No crackers, cheese or other snacks that will cloud my palate for the next tasting.

Could I cut the mustard? My doubts were relieved when I read the next dictum: Drink the beer. Unlike wine tasters, I will have to swallow the brew and feel its tactile sensation in my mouth. Tough work, but somebody’s got to do it.

The technical name for this job, said the website, is “beer quality technician.” Breweries expect more from you than guzzling. As you travel to and from bars and pubs, you make sure each is storing and serving the beers correctly, troubleshoot and pinpoint issues with keg lines or coolers. Because of the technical aspects, this can be an on-call, 24-hour-a-day job. How cool would that be?

“Keg line down at Joe’s,” the call would go out.

“Honey,” I’d tell my wife, “I’d love to help with the bills, dishes, raising the kid and so on. But this is urgent.” I’d slap flashing lights on my Yugo, race through the streets, siren blaring, to the emergency and start drinking.

Sure, the newspaper story — framed by the usual mayhem and absent the money part — sucked. But thanks to it I am bound for a new career.

“You’re 63,” the Personnel, Human Resources or Whatever-They-Call-Them Now Guy or Gal would say. “What have you done for the last 40 years that qualifies you to drink beer?”

“Been a journalist.”

“Can you start right away?” s/he’d say.