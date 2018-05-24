By Scott Sullivan

Editor

BSA

As gender identities evolve it was only time before Boy Scouts became no longer. Starting in February 2019 they will be Scouts BSA as they’ve started admitting girls.

The parent organization will remain Boy Scouts of America. Cub Scouts, its program serving kindergarten through fifth-grade children, will keep their name too.

But Boy Scouts — the 108-year-old program for 11- to 17-year-olds — will become Scouts BSA. Regardless of gender, members will be “Scouts.”

Boys and girls commingling? Fear not; separate units will pursue Scout activities, merit badges and the ultimate Eagle Scout designation.

The first two letters of “harmony” are “ha” and its first four “harm.” The name change comes amid strained relations between Boy and Girl Scouts, the Associated Press says. Girl Scout leaders claim they were blindsided by the move and are gearing up an aggressive campaign to recruit and retain girls as members. Competition does that.

Fiona Cummings of Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois said relations with Boy Scouts in her region used to be collaborative. Now they are “very chilly.” Wait till they get married.

Now we have girl Boy Scouts as well as Girl Scouts. Confusion will end in nine months when Girl Scouts and girl Scouts are different. Boy Scouts will have to use lower-case b’s except when “boy” starts a sentence.

BSA is already an acronym for Business Software Alliance, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Body Surface Area, Belarussian Socialist Assembly and the British Sandwich, Stammering and Speleological Associations.

BSA motorcycles were first made by Birmingham Small Arms Co. Bovine Serum Albumin, derived from cows, is used as a protein concentration in lab experiments. Bis(trimethyl- silyl) Acetamide is used in analytical chemistry to increase compounds’ volatility. Want to do gas chromatography? That kind of BSA is your stuff.

To distinguish Scouts we could call it BS of America. But BS also has many meanings, ranging from Balance Sheet to Bachelor of Science to what both of these dubious items, in my case, are.

“I won’t belong to a club that will have me as a member,” Groucho Marx said. I was a Boy Scout briefly.

I advanced to Tenderfoot, pretty easy since it was the lowest rank. I could recite the Scout Oath and Law, which was different than living up to them. I liked campouts but not tying knots. (The ex-Girl Scout I married knows). My dad was dismayed when I bailed before reaching Second Class.

Now I wish I’d stayed. Earning merit badges in American Cultures (Scouts have those now) and First Aid would have been perfect preparation for today’s gender-neutral language that is neutering our genders.

I thought God created woman because she’d bring woe to man. But I got beat up for being insensitive. This was a light unto, as opposed to lights out for, me.

Now I have no problem with God being “He,” “She” or “S/He.” But those who think there is more than one God, Goddess or God/dess will be offended by me using upper-case first letters.

There’s no end to it. Can you humanage writing words like humanufacturing or her/hymnals? Do I want to take my Significant Other for a rohumantic night on the town? It depresses me to think I might be humanic.

It works the other way too. Should we keep our s/heep in the s/hed? Enraged, s/he might ram ewe. What about the prodigal/ guy son/daughter? We’ve not even touched on transgendered people’s feelings.

It offends me how easily people are offended. Sometimes sensitivity makes no sense. Words should make distinctions. Generic-ize them too much, they grow moot or mute.

I wish I’d not studied writing but speleology. Those guys, gals or gals-in-guise explore caves. Or chromotography (separating mixtures).

Does BSA offer a merit badge in that?