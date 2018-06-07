By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Sound & Fury

Anti-noise advocates are raising a ruckus about life being too loud. And the U.S. is a leading culprit.

A University of Michigan study shows links between noise and hearing loss, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and heart attacks.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an average of 70 decibels or fewer over 24 hours is safe and won’t cause hearing loss. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says anything below 85 won’t cause deafness for workers near loud machinery.

But those levels are way above recommendations made by the European Union, the Washington Post reports. In 2009, the EU set noise guidelines of 40 decibels at night to “protect human health.” Steady, continuous noise in the daytime — such as on highways — should not exceed 50 decibels, the EU said.

New York City often reaches 95 decibels in midtown Manhattan. Figure brain damage as an effect there too.

The Earth Journalism Network says a jackhammer reaches 130 decibels, rock concert speakers 120, police cars with sirens wailing 120, a chainsaw 110 and so on.

What on Earth? In 40 years as a journalist I have never heard of this network. Standing near speakers at a Deep Purple concert back then may be the reason.

New York may be loud but not Elkhart, Ind. The Hoosier city passed a zero-tolerance noise ordinance 10 years ago, enforces it zealously and imposes steep fines: $250 for a first offense, $500 the second, $1,000 the third and $1,500 for each additional.

Lot of Clems there with bad tractor mufflers. Also cops who use sirens before they pull over violators. The city has collected $1.6 million from noise fines and used it to buy four new cruisers and other toys for police.

What we need are golf rules although not the kind displayed by Tim Matthews, who was sentenced to six months in jail for practicing his long game during an unhappy return to a Lansing Happy’s Pizza restaurant.

“Who made my pizza?” police said Matthews yelled. Then he swung a golf club, missing an employee but striking a microwave oven. He also broke a glass door.

The way I play, damage like that is minimal. Of course that’s confined to a golf course. There’s a whole new level of hazards in a Happy’s Pizza.

Which leads to the hullabaloo in Detroit about Arthur Rathburn, an ex-funeral home director who rented out diseased human body parts for scientific research.

Turns out his warehouse, described by an FBI agent as “filthy,” held parts infected by hepatitis, tuberculosis and HIV. It was full of dead flies and other insects and had no running water. Bodies were dismembered with power saws and stored frozen, requiring crowbars to separate them. In one case Rathbun shipped a cooler full of Listerine-soaked heads to Israel.

We all like getting packages unless they are from, say, the Unabomber. Or this guy, who with his wife operated international Biological Inc., which sold and rented out fetuses too.

Mom and pop shops are having a tough time these days. Mom pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting wire fraud and was sentenced in March to two years probation. Pop has been convicted of fraud and shipping hazardous materials.

It could have been worse. Say they’d set up in Elkhart and were merrily sawing through bodies when the noise patrol cop showed up.

“Heads up,” the guard at the door would say. “Not the Listerine ones.”

“Whatcha doin,’ Art?” Officer Friendly would say. “I got a complaint from the neighbors about your chainsaw. Why not use a hacksaw?”

“Let’s get pizza and talk this over,” Art would say. “I’ll have Tim pick up some.”

“How many should we order?”

“Fore!”