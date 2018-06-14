By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No Eagles

President Trump has disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from celebrating their Super Bowl win at the White House after most said they wouldn’t come anyway. What a slap.

The NFL has a PR issue because some players — many citing police mistreatment of blacks — have declined to stand for the flag when the National Anthem is played before ballgames.

It’s their right as Americans to do so. Men and women died to protect these freedoms, even though many may not agree with the stance or knee that these jocks are taking.

Trump of course is spinning it to appear that these athletes, few of whom were born real-estate millionaires, are ungrateful to this great nation. They “disagree with their President,” says Trump, “because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

No Eagle took a knee while the anthem was played last season. Trump also neglected to note he escaped Vietnam with five draft deferments. Still, it’s his right to say this, as it’s mine to say I love America despite him. Trump is not the first politician to drape himself in the flag, then suggest I’m not patriotic if I don’t salute him for defacing our nation’s emblem.

The flag I salute represents something greater than our Commander in Chief du jour. Greater than the racism, crime, greed, injustice and other ills that plague not just this country but humanity. I see my nation as great and terrible — a blend of magnificence and malevolence, virtues and venalities so vast it transcends all labels.

Presidents come and go. When I stand for the anthem, it’s not for any one individual. No stance or knee taken by an athlete, demagogue or both taints that belief, nor strengthens it. When I salute the flag, I salute the majestic and messy arc of our land’s long history.

Bald eagles are our national bird. When Trump disses the Eagles that’s emblematic too. Sure, they’re not real eagles, just football players. Just as Trump’s not “my” president, just a guy voted in by a popular minority. He is no more or less synonymous with America than Obama, Roseanne Barr or Colin Kaepernick. They deserve recognition for who they are — not for who they’re not.

Take televangelist Jesse Duplantis, who is asking us to pray (as opposed to pay) so he can buy a $54-million Falcon 7X private jet that nears the sound barrier but has noise-limiting acoustics, a Bluetooth-enabled entertainment center and optional in-flight shower. The four private jets he already has aren’t enough.

What would Jesus do? Ride a donkey? Not today. The Son of Man would use His jet fleet to preach worldwide how it’s easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye than a rich man to enter God’s kingdom. Trump only has five jets too.

God bless America. That’s why the politics of celebrities doesn’t bother me. Can they act? Sing? Gobble steroids and pulverize people? Great. Why should what they say outside those arenas have any bearing on me?

Don’t like awards shows where winners preach from soapboxes not earned through intellect nor veracity of their viewpoints? Don’t watch them. Disappointed your idols have clay feet? Here’s who made them your idols: You.

When the Atlanta Falcon 7Xs win next year’s Super Bowl, Trump won’t need to send Air Force 1 to fly overhead and rain insults on them. That’s because the NFL has ordered players next season to stand for the anthem or stay in locker room. Are we the Land of the Free or what?

Not that players don’t have a choice. They can quit and leave millions on the table. Or tell owners, “Our talents are why you make millions,” but who expects that to happen?

No one may agree with me, to their credit. I played football but got concussed doing other things: falling off a go-kart and playing basketball in seventh grade when Joe Armstrong pushed me from behind to keep me from scoring a fast-break lay-up.

I woke up on a locker room bench, head wrapped in a bloody towel that looked like a turban. Trump might deport me because I looked like a terrorist, but I was a scared kid recovering so I could yell at Joe for not being the All-American boy his last name suggests.