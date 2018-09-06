Blue Star breweries team up

Competitors? Saugatuck Brewing Co., 2948 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, and Guardian Brewing Co., which plans to open this winter in the former Red Barn Theatre northeast on Blue Star at 3657 63rd St., are taking a bigger view: Why not make the area a destination where all attractions complement each other? The two last week rolled out barrels of their joint Project Blue Star, a cherry vanilla cream ale that is light-bodied with a smooth, creamy finish, vani-lla-forward flavors and subtle cherry undertones. Pictured are (from left): SBC marketing vice president Megan Scheerhorn, SBC brewer Terry Lancaster, Guardian owner Kim Collins and SBC production manager P.J. Goudreault. Cheers! (Photo by Scott Sullivan)