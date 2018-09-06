Home Around Town Blue Star breweries team up
Blue Star breweries team up
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Blue Star breweries team up

0
9-6 Project Blue Star 5x-cr
now viewing

Blue Star breweries team up

9-6 Doug dog park 4x-cr
now playing

Trees grow in Douglas park, pups approve

ladyjustice
now playing

Builder sues fire district over flow demands

9-6 MBC keep going 4x-cr
now playing

Baldhead Challenge Saturday looks to lift all

9-6 Bosgraaf suit ma 5x-cr
now playing

Township fire board reps question lawyer letter

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Alcohol ruined my friend's life

9-6 sturgeon release 2
now playing

Sturgeon release party celebrates culture, life

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Gorgas leads charge for Saugatuck boys' cross country

9-6 SPO saug-hop vball
now playing

Saugatuck volleyball falls to Hopkins

Competitors? Saugatuck Brewing Co., 2948 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, and Guardian Brewing Co., which plans to open this winter in the former Red Barn Theatre northeast on Blue Star at 3657 63rd St., are taking a bigger view: Why not make the area a destination where all attractions complement each other? The two last week rolled out barrels of their joint Project Blue Star, a cherry vanilla cream ale that is light-bodied with a smooth, creamy finish, vani-lla-forward flavors and subtle cherry undertones. Pictured are (from left): SBC marketing vice president Megan Scheerhorn, SBC brewer Terry Lancaster, Guardian owner Kim Collins and SBC production manager P.J. Goudreault. Cheers! (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

Related Posts
9-6 Doug dog park 4x-cr

Trees grow in Douglas park, pups approve

Publisher 0
ladyjustice

Builder sues fire district over flow demands

Publisher 0
9-6 MBC keep going 4x-cr

Baldhead Challenge Saturday looks to lift all

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video