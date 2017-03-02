Blue Star Bridge bike path: link or wall?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The bridge that links Douglas and Saugatuck continues divide their two city councils.

Douglas representatives answered questions about their proposal to extend a non-motorized trail across the Blue Star Bridge north to Lake Street at last Thursday’s Saugatuck council workshop.

Saugatuck Mayor Chris Peterson welcomed them. “It’s clear we have more discussing to do,” she said.

The bridge now has north and south traffic lanes, a center lane and sidewalks on either side. Douglas engineer Brian Vilmont outlined his city’s plan at last Thursday’s workshop showing a 14-foot-wide non-motorized lane on the bridge’s west side, north and south motor vehicle traffic lanes but no center lane.

Douglas Monday afternoon presented Saugatuck an option showing three minimum 10-foot wide motor vehicle lanes plus a minimum 14-foot traffic lane.

“One of the ideas coming out of your workshop meeting last Thursday,” Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere wrote Saugatuck peer Kirk Harrier, “was to maintain three 10-foot traffic lanes across the bridge. Our engineer tells me that it is possible (see attached drawing, also reproduced where this story continues on Page 3).

“If this removes the last obstacle to your council replaying to the Douglas CMAQ project/lane configuration, that would be great,” the Douglas manager continued.

“I will need to know in the next couple of days because, as we have previously discussed, the plans need to be drawn up and submitted to MDOT (the Michigan Department of Transportation) by the middle of March.

“If your council is still uncommitted, then our plan will be to terminate the project short of the bridge and require northbound bikers to cross to the northbound travel lane and observe rules of the road until the pathway resumes at some point in Saugatuck Township,” LeFevere said.

Long Road

Friends of the Blue Star Trail, a nonprofit group trying a build a non-motorized route from South Haven 20 miles north to Saugatuck Township’s existing trail, last April secured a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant to help Douglas extend its stretch of the trail north of Center Street across the bridge.

How does subtracting a car-traffic lane from a bridge that has limited deck space mitigate congestion? Saugatuck council members Jeff Spangler and Jane Verplank asked Vilmont Thursday.

“It doesn’t,” said Vilmont. “It’s trading, or a different way of sharing, space.”

“The bridge was built for cars,” Verplank said. “I rarely see bikes on it.”

“Exactly,” said Vilmont.

“Is this ‘build it and they will come’?” she asked.

“Yes,” he said.

“I’m concerned about increased congestion delaying emergency-response time crossing the bridge,” said Peterson.

“What about when traffic is detoured from I-196 down Blue Star because of accidents or construction?” said councilman Mark Bekken. “We already have traffic backups.”

“Are their demand studies (gauging the need for and value of adding non-motorized trails in a community)?” asked Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Trester.

“The Friends have national studies but not ones specific to Saugatuck,” answered Vilmont.

Federal and state grants require non-motorized trails be at least 10 feet wide with two feet of clearance on either side of them.

“How do we divide the non-motorized from traffic lanes on the bridge?” Spangler asked.

Douglas, said Vilmont, is proposing intermittent markers.

“You drawing (also reproduced with this story) doesn’t show them,” said Spangler. “Can the sidewalk be widened?”

“Adding concrete,” said Vilmont, “would increase the bridge deck’s weight load. With the drop between that surface and the road, we might need a wall-type barrier between the lanes, adding weight and obscuring views of the water too.”

“Can the bridge deck be widened by cantilevering it?” asked Spangler.

“It is cantilevered already,” Vilmont said. “I’m not sure how much more is possible.”

All seven Saugatuck council members signed a Feb. 10 letter to Douglas listing these and other concerns discussed further at last week’s workshop. Members, based on those reasons, “will not support Douglas’ CMAQ grant request,” it said.

“I understand we need compromise,” Bekken said Thurday. “But one of our main charges is public safety.”

Peterson thanked Vilmont, Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere, Mayor Jim Wiley and Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Harvath for coming.

“We have more discussing to do,” she said.

Other Challenges

Resolving bridge use is not the only non-motorized trail issue on Saugatuck council’s plate.

Saugatuck Township plans to start CMAQ-funded work in April along the west side of Blue Star from North Street south to Old Allegan Road. Included will be a boardwalk traversing wetlands.

To link with the township’s existing trail, the Friends have proposed to Saugatuck city that North Street be striped from where the township trail now ends at Holland Street east to Blue Star.

That stretch would be the city’s responsibility due to the fact it receives Michigan Act 51 funds, unlike townships, for maintenance of roads including ones bordering on townships.

The corner of Blue Star and Lake Street, a key southern entry to downtown Saugatuck, has long concerned trail planners. To avoid crossing that intersection and causing disruption to the city’s iconic palette sign north of it, the Friends have proposed two options.

One would extend the trail west on Old Allegan to South Maple Street, south to State Street, west to Lake Street, then follow Lake south to Blue Star.

The other would continue the path on the west side of Blue Star southwest past Old Allegan to South Maple, then follow the same path from there as option one.

Both pose costs and challenges, Friends engineering consultant Jason Raleigh of Hurley & Stewart told Saugatuck City Council at a Feb. 13 workshop.

Maple Street might call for a 10-foot wide trailway, other streets might need existing sidewalks widened to 10 feet, trees would need removal, boardwalks built across wetlands and the steep State Street hill would pose challenges to designers as well as bikers.

Possible Michigan Department of Natural Resources funding, Raleigh said, is contingent on showing contiguous connectivity plus adhering to Michigan Department of Transportation standards.

Low traffic volume streets like State may require minimal striping, signage, etc. South Maple, however, may need additional footage for shoulders on either side of the trail’s 10-foot-wide paved surface.

Both options would still require the trail crossing Lake Street somehow.

Late last summer the city posted 16 green-and-white signs — funded by a grant plus donations from groups including Michigan Beachtowns, Macatawa Cycling Club and West Michigan Coast Riders —marking U.S. Bicycle Route 35 through downtown.

The route picks up from where the current township trail ends, continues southwest on Holland to Lucy Street, west to Butler Street, south on through downtown to Lake Street, then east to Blue Star. It is part of the U.S. route that passes through town on its way more than 1,200 miles from Indiana to Sault Ste. Marie.

Friends president Jeanne Van Zoeren, aware of concerns about the Blue Star/Lake Street corner, emailed Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier Sept. 27 claiming Hurley & Stewart, the group’s engineering firm, would change its connectivity map to show Route 35 passing through the city.

“It is my understanding that since that plan does not require federal or state funding,” said Van Zoeren then, “the city would not be involved in any type of formal relationship with either the Friends or the government funding entities as a legal applicant.”

That changed. Further study showed using Route 35 through downtown as a full-fledged bike path may pose even more inherent dangers. The city ordinance does not allow bicycles on sidewalks, so riders would have to fend for themselves on busy, parking-choked summer streets. Doing so would also not meet connectivity standards needed to secure state and federal grants.

The good news is that such grants, plus Friends’ donor monies, can cover trail construction costs. The bad news is maintenance thereafter, plus liability, falls upon local jurisdictions.

Douglas, the township and other municipalities statewide have agreed to those ongoing costs believing, according to Saugatuck Township manager Aaron Sheridan, “being gifted with a community recreation asset that brings in (riders’) money as well is a good return on our investment.”

The Friends are now planning grant applications to extend the Douglas trail southeast from Wiley Road to city limits near I-196 Exit 36, then south through Saugatuck Township to 126th Avenue. The long-term plan is for the area link part a non-motorized trail through west Michigan from the Indiana border north to the Mackinac Bridge.

But they’ll have to figure a way around or through Saugatuck city first.