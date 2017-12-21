Blue Star Trail: Long road still waits

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board Dec. 6 approved sending a letter expressing support for Allegan County to take ownership of proposed Blue Star Trail sections in Ganges and Casco townships.

Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier, a township resident whose council has so far declined to support a stretch of nonmotorized trail stretch within city limits, questioned the board’s actions and transparency on the matter.

Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere, also a township resident whose city council supports trail construction, encouraged the board to send a support letter to the county.

The township and Douglas have built and plan to build more stretches of the proposed 20-mile path on the west side of Blue Star Highway from South Haven to Saugatuck, but Casco, Ganges and Saugatuck city have balked at assuming ownership within their boundaries, largely due to legacy cost concerns.

Saugatuck city has also voiced safety reservations about connecting the paved trail, which for grant reasons must be 10 feet wide with 2-foot shoulders on either side, across the Kalamazoo River bridge and busy southern Lake Street entrance to its downtown area.

Saugatuck City Council voted unanimously March 13 to deny support of a trail plan designed by Douglas because of safety and traffic concerns on the Saugatuck side of the Blue Star Bridge.

Douglas, which has been awarded a Michigan Department of Transportation Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant for much of the project, plans to bid out the proposed trail extension within its own boundaries from Center Street to its side of the bridge in the next two months, said LeFevere.

Douglas also is seeking estimates to extend its already-built portion of the path from Wiley Road roughly three-fourths of a mile south to city limits, at which point Sauga-tuck Township is looking to take the trail another 0.8 miles south across the I-196 Exit 36 bridge to the Sauga-tuck Woods subdivision.

Saugatuck Township this summer completed work on a stretch from North Street south to Old Allegan Road. The estimated $585,000 construction total for the stretch drew on $355,000 from a CMAQ grant and $230,000 raised by Friends, township manager Aaron Sheridan reported.

The township paid $800 to acquire an easement at Old Allegan and Blue Star to Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, whose campus is on the corner. The original project estimate was $602,400. The $585,000 total has still not been finalized with the contractor, Sheridan said.

The county in 2014 agreed to take ownership responsibility for Ganges and Casco stretches, necessary for the nonprofit Friends of the Blue Star Trail to pursue state federal grants, but increased estimated costs of construction and group plan changes have prompted commissioners to reconsider.

“Using what the Friends learned from the section recently built,” says the group’s website, “and reflecting the general increase in construction costs, they revised their original 2009 estimates and now project the trail will cost $11.1 million. This includes a pledge of $600,000 for a maintenance endowment. This will require $3.5 million in matching funds from donors.

“Not surprisingly, the cost estimate has risen, but this doesn’t impact the communities in which it will be built,” the Friends site continues. “Utilizing government grants, matched by donor funds, the Friends pledge to pay for the cost of construction, engineering and maintenance.

“The Friends recently approached Allegan County to review the ownership plan agreed to in 2014. The plan needs an update as a result of changes to the order of the trail segments that the Friends are constructing.

“To address these changes Allegan County is creating a new resolution to review and consider. The county has never been asked, nor did they ever pledge financial support for the trail. The Friends group and their supporters are hopeful they will approve the ownership resolution as they did in 2014.”

The county commission Thursday tabled acting on its parks commission’s recommendation to assume ownership of the Casco and Ganges sections, asking the Friends for more liability assurance. (See related story on Page 7.)

Saugatuck city councilman Bill Hess asked Harrier Dec. 8 for more information that might help resumed discussions about the trail within city limits.

Both involved Saugatuck Township actions — one about repairs made this spring to a stretch of its 2007-built bike trail, the other about final costs of its newly-completed section. Harrier forwarded Hess’ queries to officials there.

Sheridan responded Dec. 12 that repairs were indeed made to 300 feet of the township’s 10-year-old stretch, built before the nonprofit Friends of the Blue Star Trail group formed and began to campaign for its proposed 20-mile stretch, as reported May 18 in The Commercial Record.

Two affected stretches suffered ruts due to root intrusion on their north side, said Sheridan, having not received adequate asphalt on their edges when built.

The $9,345 spent by the township — recommended by its parks commission to replace 3,170 square feet of trail with 2-inch-wide asphalt — came 5 to 10 years before the expected capital-replacement schedule.

Sheridan also shared the aforementioned cost figures for the new stretch.

“If council is considering value or economic benefit vs. costs of these types of projects,” the manager continued, “please be advised that MDOT has made available studies and analysis online at michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7 -151-9615_11223_64797_ 69435—-,00.html.

He also referenced Tri-Community master and 5-year parks and recreation plans adopted by the township plus Douglas and Saugatuck cities.

Sheridan said valuable resources might also include LeFevere and Laketown Township manager Al Meshkin, both of whose municipalities have built and maintained nonmotorized paths.

The Friends engineering firm Hurley & Stewart, PE might also provide professional expertise, said the township manager.

Harrier Dec. 6 questioned the wisdom of Saugatuck Township taxpayers possibly being responsible both for trail maintenance costs not only within their own jurisdiction, but, as county residents, for expenses in Ganges and Casco too.

“Why wasn’t this motion detailed in your pre-meeting agenda?” Harrier asked the township board. “You have to do a little more work and get it out to the public.”

LeFevere disagreed. “I encourage you to move forward,” he told the township board. “Based on what we have studied, I see little risk involved.”