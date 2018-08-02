Board seeks $4.35 million for new library

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library Board will ask voters Tuesday, Aug. 7 for a 25-year, .4271-mill tax increase to build a new $4.35-million library across the street from the library’s current home at the corner of Mixer and Center streets in Douglas. It would be 9,000 square feet, built on a single story.

Members claim today’s 4,500-square-foot library, in an 1870s-built former Douglas church, has limited space and technology assets, lacks adequate restrooms and separates children and adult sections on different floors, making it necessary for more staff to monitor and serve patrons. Among those in particular are wheelchair-bound and the elderly.

The 140-year-old building also has infrastructure problems, including groundwater leakage and mold damage.

Voters Aug. 5, 2014, denied a 26-year, 0.67-mill bond request to build and equip a new 12,500-square-foot, $5.14-million library on the same parcel, 899 “no” votes to 550 “yes.” They rejected a paired 10-year, .3-mill increase for operations, 856 to 593.

Many who voted no then said they were not anti-library, but felt the proposal was overly-ambitious and expensive. Some also objected to the board buying land beforehand.

The board’s 2014 capital campaign raised about $275,000, most of which went to purchase the still-empty lot across Center Street and a half-block west from the current library. The remaining money, about $87,000, was deposited in a specially-designated account for facility improvements.

Donors inquiring about the status of their three-year-old investments were told at the April 19, 2017, board meeting that a smaller-scale building strategic plan was underway. Community members were invited to four public sessions to furnish input.

In February the board announced its resulting 2018-2023 Strategic Plan, claiming a new building is critical but its request in conjunction with this year’s Aug. 7 primaries would be more modest than the one four years ago.

Public forums for information and questions were held in June and July. The strategic and site plans, conceptual photos and FAQs about the proposed project can be found on the library’s website, sdlibrary.org.

The proposed new building, they said, will cost less than renovating the present location to achieve the same amount of usable space. It will also be single-story, providing long-term cost savings in areas such as staffing, maintenance and utilities, and be ADA compliant.

For an average $300,000 local home, .4271 mills per $1,000 of valuation equates to $54.07 per year or $5.34 a month.

The board says despite today’s eBooks and Internet, library use has increased significantly during recent years. In addition to borrowing books and DVDs, people rely on the library for free high-speed Internet, computer access, printing and faxing, educational programs and a quiet place to work and study.

In the past year the SDDL has seen 62,868 visitors, 62,125 total checkouts and 22,073 computer and WiFi sessions. It also hosts an array of community programs and events.

If the millage passes, ownership of the current building will revert to the City of Douglas, which intends to preserve and adapt the structure to another public use.

The proposed new library has been designed to achieve five objectives identified in the Strategic Plan:

Goal 1: Build a new, barrier-free facility that meets the needs of all our patrons. Work with trustees, consultants and community members to determine the desired features of a new facility, including accessible entrances and restrooms, designated quiet zones, staff work spaces and a multipurpose space for meetings and programs. Form a building campaign committee to engage the community and build support for the new building.

Goal 2: Create a collection of resources that meets community needs. Determine the appropriate collection size and makeup based on current usage, changing technology and comparison to peer institutions. Increase responsiveness to patron requests by buying requested titles and formats and publicize the library’s willingness to do so.

Goal 3: Maximize communication to all members of the community. Increase annually the number of individuals subscribed to the library’s email messaging service. Use direct mail to distribute a brief annual report on library programs and services. Submit bimonthly press releases to local newspapers, highlighting programs, services and news items.

Goal 4: Introduce new technology to enhance public service and staff efficiency. Explore cost, feasibility and interest in new technological services including mobile printing and circulating WiFi hotspots. Offer and promote biannual group classes on the use of electronic media services, including Overdrive, Hoopla, RBdigital and Freegal. Pursue RFID self-check functionality for more efficient circulation and patron confidentiality. Once converted to an RFID system, the framework would be in place to install security gates to protect the library’s collection in a new building.

Goal 5: Offer programs that engage all community members. Pursue new partnerships with business and community organizations to offer free or low cost educational programs. In a new facility, create a multi-purpose room for programs and community meetings.

After the 2014 votes failed, the library mailed surveys to all district residents. More than 63 percent of the 332 responses said they were in favor of a building a new library. Last spring’s survey confirmed that.

Community input focused on the following priorities:

Barrier-free access to the facility, including more restrooms.

More space to accommodate a larger collection, programming needs and quiet reading areas.

“The board and library staff are very excited about the new building plan,” said library director Ingrid Boyer. “We worked hard to design a space for everyone.

“There will be no barriers to access the building, there will areas designated for quiet reading and we will no longer have to withdraw an old book for every new one we buy.

“This will be a lasting asset to all members of the community,” Boyer said.

Should voters approve the Aug. 7 request, the millage would go into effect as part of the winter property tax bill sent in December 2018. New construction would start next spring.