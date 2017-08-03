Boating accident mars weekend fun, heroes respond

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The commerce, fun and funds for charity the Venetian Festival brought here this weekend were marred by perhaps-unrelated incidents, the most serious being an accident Saturday in which a Saugatuck woman was struck by a boat propeller.

Joy Lowe, 45, was riding in the fore of a small aluminum motorboat, facing back, with her boyfriend on the Kalamazoo River off 6303 Riverside Road at around 5:40 p.m. when their vessel was hit by another boat’s wake, causing Lowe to fall in the water.

“I didn’t have time to shout and warn her,” said Nathan Avery, who was operating the vessel. “The wake turned our boat sideways and the propeller struck Joy’s left arm. It was awful, blood in the water everywhere.”

Avery said he grabbed Lowe and held onto her, but was unable then to steer the motorboat.

Ross Hanley and friends, on a nearby pontoon boat, helped Avery retrieve Lowe from the river, called 911 and towed the couple and their boat to shore.

“It was pretty horrific,” Hanley told Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders, who joined the Allegan County Sheriff’s Marine Division on scene. “Luckily for Joy, fire chief Greg Janik and his team were there.”

Lowe was taken by AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital, treated and evaluated, then sent to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she underwent surgery to repair lacerations; nerve, muscle and tissue damage, plus a broken forearm.

Friends have set up Facebook and Go Fund Me pages hoping to help pay for Lowe’s medical care, plus compensate time she will miss from work at the DeMond’s SuperValu deli.

It was one of 16 calls the STFD responded to between Friday afternoon and Sunday night, district IT coordinator Erik Kirchert reported. Ten were for medicals, two standbys, two boating accidents, one potential drowning and one motor vehicle incident.

The tally brought district calls responded to this July to a new monthly record of 114 as of Monday at 11 a.m. The previous standard — “a dubious one,” said Kirchert — was 113 last July.

“Saturday’s boat accident,” Kirchert continued, “shows how we rely on the public to step up when there is an emergency.

“Ross and his friends did that, indeed,” he said.