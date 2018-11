Saugatuck Garden Club members and other holiday decoration enthusiasts gathered Nov. 1 in Douglas City Hall to create bows and wreaths to be distributed throughout Saugatuck and Douglas for the upcoming festive season. Pictured are (from left) Joyce Inch, Tarue Pullen, Walter (the Wonderful) Klimek, Barb Welk, Joyce Harvath, Jeanne Zerbe, Mary Lyons and Patricia Birkes. The bows will be attached to swags donated by Huntree Nursery Nov. 15, then dispersed from there.