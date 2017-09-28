Brandess Studios & Gallery boast colorful history

James Brandess Studios & Gallery, among participants in the 40th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, draws on history as well.

Brandess has painted in the Sauga-tuck area since 1987, starting as a work-study student from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency.

During seven summers at Ox-Bow, he honed his talent as a landscape painter. After graduating from S.A.I.C. in 1989, Brandess stayed here and painted into the fall.

He recalls feeling welcome by the community, many members of whom had been touched by Ox-Bow and were happy to have an artist here who worked in the proud tradition of Ox-Bow founder Frederick F. Fursman.

A local artist that fall offered Brandess a winter studio in his downtown Saugatuck loft building. The second-story space was trimmed and sided in natural pine, and the big wood doors had brass handles that opened to an enclosed interior courtyard. The use of this space was contingent on Brandess leaving the studio doors open so heat could circulate in the building.

It wasn’t long before visitors were climbing the atrium stairs to view Brandess’ paintings while they were being made. There is a good chance, he recalls, they also encountered a cantankerous artist not used to such visitors.

In June 1994 Brandess was able to lease that studio for the entire year. Thus was born James Brandess Studio and Gallery in downtown Saugatuck. In 1997 this became James Brandess Studios & Gallery, Inc.

In 2000 the artist purchased the old post office building at 238 Butler St., where his studio and gallery remain. In this historic building (the town’s actual post office from 1927 to 1975), he continues to greet visitors and to show and to sell his artwork.

All are welcome on Gallery Stroll weekend to check out his latest work.