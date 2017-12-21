Brewery on tap for Red Barn site

Guardian Brewing Co., whose owner and head brewer Kim Collins is shown, is now owner of Saugatuck’s Red Barn Theatre at 3657 63rd St. Purchase of the historic property was formally approved unanimously by the Laketown Township board Dec. 13. Guardian plans to offer a restaurant, brewery, event space and yurt rentals there. Collins will work with Ed Zwyghuizen at Gen1 Architectural Group to help with transforming the building(s) into a space the community will enjoy while maintaining some aesthetics of the theater’s history. For more information about the project, a work in progress, visit guardianbrewingco.com.