Bright lights, big stage

Saugatuck Middle School students Helena Gombas and Eleni Persinger finished 1-2 in the school’s version of the annual Scripps Spelling Bee last week in the high school auditorium, advancing them to the regional Feb. 27 and a chance to move on pursuing scholarships. Gombas’ winning word, after 14 rounds, was “nuance.” Persinger separated herself after 17 rounds by spelling “stupor.” “It’s always nerve-wracking going into something like that,” said Gombas, who, like Persinger, has competed in spelling bees since fifth grade and studied a list of 450 words in preparation. “You never know what word is going to be thrown at you.” Persinger described regionals as “something unfamiliar,” but she is confident that she’ll do her best.

