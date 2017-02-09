Broadway vet to direct SHS ‘Les Mis’

Not every student can claim the director of their high school musical was in the Broadway cast of that show for almost a decade.

Such is the case with “Les Misérables,” this year’s Saugatuck High School dramatic offering, which Tom Zemon will direct in performances Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in the SHS auditorium.

“It’s been a terrific adventure to reimagine this piece with an edgier, more rebellious, youthful viewpoint to go with our talented cast of young people,” said Zemon, who moved with his family to Saugatuck nearly four years ago after having acted in multiple Broadway shows and played roles on television shows such as “Gossip Girl” and “Law and Order.”

“We’re focusing the storytelling on the themes of revolution (spelled rEvolution in this case) and bringing the score back to its rock and roll roots,” Zemon said.

This production is Zemon’s fourth for the school. He has also directed “Once On This Island,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Crucible.”

“Working on plays in high school and in community theaters was such a huge part of my own experience growing up, I just felt like I could make a difference if I could get something going here in Saugatuck,” he said, adding he benefits from the experience as well.

“Creative people are at their best when they are creatively engaged. It’s an important component of being happy and a close second to oxygen,” Zemon said.

“Les Misérables,” based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, tells the story of Jean Valjean, an early 19th-century

French peasant, and his quest for redemption after serving 19 years in jail for having stolen a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.

The Broadway production opened March 12, 1987, and ran until May 18, 2003, closing after 6,680 performances, then the second-longest Broadway show of all time. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Musical Score.

Zemon said his work with the local students has been some of the most rewarding of his career.

“I like to think of them as the Broadway stars of tomorrow, the director said. “I’ve worked with these kids for several years now and watched them grow and blossom, not only as it relates to their skill as actors but in terms of their personal growth as well. It’s tremendously satisfying work.”

The SHS cast includes Corbin Blink, Lelaina Boyce, McKenzie Boyce, Chloe Cassidy, Dan Chalice, Hans Chelesvig, Maddie Dedic, Delaney Dewey-Harney, Gabrielle Doughty, Sophia Distefano, Kate Ellison, Isabella Fisher, Gracie Ford, Ally Giles, Cole Giles, Grace Greenwood, Jean-Luc Gustaitis, Mason Harvath Gerrrans, Kirsten Hawke, Alyssa Hayden, Hailey Huggett, Katie Kozub, Connor Hotary, Samantha Johnson, Isabella LeClaire, Cam Lewis, Daphne Maddox, Phoebe Maddox, Sam Maddox, Sophie Maddox, Kylie McCarthy, Brooke McKenna, Emily Meyers, Isabelle Quartermaine, Quinton Ramos, Loch Rigozzi, Oakley Rigozzi, Audrey Rodewald, Ariel Shull, Will Sisson, Nicholas Anthony Stormer, Ava Tringali, Jacob VanderRoest, Brighton VanHorn, Wyatt Werme and Nicholas Wreschinsky.

Tickets, at $10 for adults and $6 for students, can be bought online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2803480 or the school’s front desk.