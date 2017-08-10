Home Around Town Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief
Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief

0
brummel-mel-1x
now viewing

Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township alters fire code, district partners object

8-10 Truck fire 4x-cr
now playing

Truck burns hot, no one hurt

8-10 Padnos 6x-cr
now playing

New 'Wild Heart' owner eyes balanced plan

8-10 Eden 5x-cr
now playing

Eden honors constant gardeners

lakeshore chorus
now playing

Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions

8-10 Andrews Mike 1x-cr
now playing

Andrews to replace Chodos as Ox-Bow head

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Good riddance to California

8-10 Savor olives 2x-cr
now playing

Savor the Art Coast returns here Aug. 27

Fennville is looking for a new police chief after Mel Brummel stepped down from that post, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

Brummel is taking “an opportunity he can’t turn down,” Hayden says city commissioner Danielle Brien said at that body’s Aug. 7 meeting. Hayden also serves on the commission.

Brummel’s last day is Oct. 1 though he will assist at the Goose Festival Oct. 13-15.

“It’s unfortunate for us,” Brien told commissioners.

Brummel was not at the meeting. A letter of resignation has not yet been received, noted Hayden.

The city will post an ad for chief candidates. Brien will also talk to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about the cost of contracting for police services, something commissioners said they do not want to do unless there is no other option.

“I like having our own police department in Fennville,” Brien said.

Brummel took over as chief on Dec. 20, 2016, after the retirement of Dan Hoffman who was police chief since the department was formed in 2013. Besides the chief, the department has two part-time officers — Anthony Brown and Gary Rekucki.

The city’s police budget for 2017-2018 is $81,218. Wages are $58,620 of that budget, reported Hayden.

Brummel retired in January 2016 after 32 years with the Allegan City Police Department.

 

Related Posts
saugtwnsp

Township alters fire code, district partners object

Publisher 0
8-10 Truck fire 4x-cr

Truck burns hot, no one hurt

Publisher 0
8-10 Padnos 6x-cr

New ‘Wild Heart’ owner eyes balanced plan

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video