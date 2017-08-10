Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief

Fennville is looking for a new police chief after Mel Brummel stepped down from that post, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

Brummel is taking “an opportunity he can’t turn down,” Hayden says city commissioner Danielle Brien said at that body’s Aug. 7 meeting. Hayden also serves on the commission.

Brummel’s last day is Oct. 1 though he will assist at the Goose Festival Oct. 13-15.

“It’s unfortunate for us,” Brien told commissioners.

Brummel was not at the meeting. A letter of resignation has not yet been received, noted Hayden.

The city will post an ad for chief candidates. Brien will also talk to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about the cost of contracting for police services, something commissioners said they do not want to do unless there is no other option.

“I like having our own police department in Fennville,” Brien said.

Brummel took over as chief on Dec. 20, 2016, after the retirement of Dan Hoffman who was police chief since the department was formed in 2013. Besides the chief, the department has two part-time officers — Anthony Brown and Gary Rekucki.

The city’s police budget for 2017-2018 is $81,218. Wages are $58,620 of that budget, reported Hayden.

Brummel retired in January 2016 after 32 years with the Allegan City Police Department.