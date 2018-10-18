Builder, fire district ruling looms

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The newly-created Sauga-tuck Township Fire District Board of Appeals may rule Wednesday on a developer’s claim the District is misapplying the International Fire Code to require him to extend municipal water to 6519 135th Ave. and install hydrants there.

That meeting came after this week’s print deadline.

BUILDSB, whose principal is Scott Bosgraaf, has Saugatuck Township site plan approval to build five commercial storage buildings — one 11,700 square feet, the others 2,400 square feet each — on a commercially-zoned private easement west of Blue Star Highway and 366 feet north of 135th Avenue.

It is part of 308 acres Holland businessman Jeff Padnos bought from the Aubrey McClendon estate in March 2017, but separate from Padnos’ NorthShore of Saugatuck residential development further west fronting the north side of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan. Brian Bosgraaf, Scott’s brother, is lead builder for that effort.

NorthShore’s proposal, which includes a 6.54-acre boat basin ringed by 23 single-family homes, has received township and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approvals now being appealed by environmental groups, and still needs a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit.

Fire Chief Greg Janik has also voiced concerns about the adequacy of fire-flow for that project, claiming two standpipes provided there in a 2012 federal lawsuit settlement between McClendon and the township will not suffice to deliver water to the large dwellings now proposed there. NorthShore claims the settlement renders the Chief’s yes-no powers moot.

BUILDSB claims its storage building project, on a parcel absent municipal water, falls under the township’s IFC reading, which is subject to National Fire Protection Association Standard 1142.

The developer’s attorney Carl Gabrielse claims the District is analyzing their plans under IFC Section 507, which requires “an approved water supply capable of supplying needed fire flow for fire protection be provided to premises upon which facilities, buildings or portions of buildings are hereafter constructed or moved into or within the jurisdiction.”

“In the case of 6519 135th Ave. … there is a reliable water supply main on both Blue Star Highway and on 65th Street,” Janik and Deputy Chief Chris Mantels say.

Fire officials measured the distance from the Blue Star main to the center of the entrance of the new proposed roadway for the project to be 695 feet.

Scott Bosgraaf estimates the cost of doing so would be $250,000, far more than alternatives of building a retention pond on the property or installing building sprinkling.

He sued the District last month in Allegan County Circuit Court claiming Janik’s and Mantels’ requirements to install hydrants on his site constitutes an improper imposition of a public burden on a private landowner.

The suit was filed prior to STFD partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus the township, completing creation of the new fire appeals board.

Upon the jurisdictions doing so — naming Jane Verplank Saugatuck city representative, Aaron Miller Douglas designate and Erick Beckman township representative — BUILDSB withdrew its court complaint, as it now had another appeals option.

Pending Wednesday’s outcome, that last sentence might be appended “yet.”

At the BOA’s first public hearing last month, Gabrielse outlined his client’s argument for NFPA 142 to apply, while Janik and Mantels explained their reading.

Among BUILDSB’s claims are the STFD, with two tankers available just down Blue Star Highway, plus mutual-aid partners with as many as 6 to 10 more tankers, has enough water supply, as furnished already by taxpayers, to fight fires at its planned development.

The District claims not so. Its own tankers aren’t always in service — sometimes out for maintenance, sometimes on other fire scenes — as is often the case with its more-distant partners’ vehicles.

The board tabled action, asking for more information from both parties no later than Oct. 11, to study before its next session Wednesday.

It will not be a public hearing. That portion was closed after last month’s meeting. The board will deliberate on information gathered and, possibly, decide.