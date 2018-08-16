Home Around Town ‘Built to Last”: All Saints’ celebrates 150 years
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A contractor doing structural work at All Saints’ Episcopal Church some 20 ago looked at building’s original beams and studs, whistled and said, “This place was built to last.”

As the church archives committee worked on a 150th anniversary commemorative book, they remembered his comments.

When they roll out “Built to Last: The First 150 Years” Sunday, Aug. 19, with an open house at All Saints’, on the corner of Hoffman and Grand streets, Saugatuck, from 3 to 5 p.m., parishioners will reflect on more than just a building.

With natural light streaming through Belgium-made stained-glass windows, it has been an enduring inspiration to seekers through ever-changing times.

The 1868-founded congregation began work in 1871 on a Carpenter Gothic-style structure since deemed the “architectural gem of Saugatuck.”

An example of how the structure was built to last came this summer when the church was re-roofed. At the bottom of three layers of shingles were wooden shakes from 145 years ago, many in near-pristine shape.

Current rector G. Corwin Stoppel wrote “Built to Last” with considerable assistance. “Our committee put four years of research into compiling this volume,” said Stoppel.

“Chris Gamble held us together. Leslie Wessman, Baars Bultman and Cynthia Sorenson all were pivotal contributors,” he continued.

Sally Winthers produced the resulting 184-page, paper-bound full-color volume with multiple photos and illustrations. “It’s a handsome piece of work,” Stoppel said.

All are welcome to Sunday’s open house. to be highlighted by a 3:30 presentation. Copies of “Built to Last” will be available for $20. For more information, call the parish offices at (269) 857 5201

