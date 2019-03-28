Home Around Town Burn house stacks up behind fire barn
Burn house stacks up behind fire barn
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Burn house stacks up behind fire barn

0
3-28 Burn house Kirchert 6x-cr
now viewing

Burn house stacks up behind fire barn

3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr
now playing

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

CR3-28-19-6
now playing

Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

IMG_2911
now playing

Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Focus on U.S. opioids, drug crisis

3-28 MB Park 6x-cr
now playing

City eyes $551K for park lower-level work

fennwater
now playing

Fennville wins $1.15-million water loan

3-28 Stoppel plaque 5x-cr
now playing

Stoppel tributes continue to be a 'go'

CR3-28-19-11
now playing

Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Some houses are made to burn. Take the one stacked up behind Saugatuck Township Fire District headquarters at 3462 Blue Star Hwy.

Made of steel packing crates, the last of two stories’ worth dropped in place by cranes Monday, the live-burn house will serve as a training facility for Saugatuck, Holland, Fennville, Ganges, Hamilton Graafschap and Clyde firefighters.

The $111,764 structure was funded by department partners plus $38,025 in donations. It should be ready for use by June 1, STFD Chief Greg Janik said.

“Live training is essential to the health and safety of firefighters and their communities,” he continued.

“We will not just be training to put out fires. We will also improve skills in search-and-rescue; aerial (tower) operations; equipment use; strategies, tactics and techniques; and assisting downed firefighters.

“You can’t measure our enthusiasm for getting this project done,” Janik said.

 

Related Posts
3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

Publisher 0
CR3-28-19-6

Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

Publisher 0
IMG_2911

Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video