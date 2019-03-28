Burn house stacks up behind fire barn

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Some houses are made to burn. Take the one stacked up behind Saugatuck Township Fire District headquarters at 3462 Blue Star Hwy.

Made of steel packing crates, the last of two stories’ worth dropped in place by cranes Monday, the live-burn house will serve as a training facility for Saugatuck, Holland, Fennville, Ganges, Hamilton Graafschap and Clyde firefighters.

The $111,764 structure was funded by department partners plus $38,025 in donations. It should be ready for use by June 1, STFD Chief Greg Janik said.

“Live training is essential to the health and safety of firefighters and their communities,” he continued.

“We will not just be training to put out fires. We will also improve skills in search-and-rescue; aerial (tower) operations; equipment use; strategies, tactics and techniques; and assisting downed firefighters.

“You can’t measure our enthusiasm for getting this project done,” Janik said.