Business groups offer Taste of Lakeshore

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association and Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce will offer a Taste of the Lakeshore winter banquet Saturday, Jan. 28, at Fenn Valley Vineyards & Wine Cellar, 6130 122nd Ave., Fennville, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

“Last year was the first time SDABA and GFCC hosted the banquet together,” said SDABA board member Mindy Trafman. The two neighbor business associations are discussing the possibility of merging. “It was so successful, we decided to host it together again,” Trafman said.

Local businesses furnishing food will include:

The Southerner, 880 Holland St., Saugatuck, smoked trout, whitefish and shrimp; Grow, a Saugatuck Diner, 302 Culver St., Saugatuck, hors d’oeuvres; Virtue Cider, 2170 62nd St., Fennville, sausage; Salt of the Earth, 114 E. Main St., Fennville, pork; Hop N Pizza & Grinders, 106 W. Main St., Fennville, pasta; Spectators Bar & Grill, 6432 Blue Star Hwy., brisket; Root Cafe and Coffee House, 120 E. Main St., Fennville, soup; Saugatuck Brewing Co., 2948 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, spent cheddar biscuits with roasted jalapeno honey butter; Crane’s Pie Pan-try Restaurant & Winery, 6054 124th Ave., Fennville, pies; Uncommon Coffee Roasters, 127 Hoffman St., Saugatuck, coffee; J. Paul’s @ The Kirby, 294 W. Center St., Douglas, buttermilk mashed potatoes and gravy; Farmhouse Deli & Pantry, 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, salad; and Fenn Valley, cash bar beverages.

Restaurants that could not participate are providing gift certificates for the silent auction that also includes stays at area bed and breakfasts and gift certificates for area shops.

Music will be provided by The Strapping Owls, a Chicago trio founded in 2014. Members Nicholas Barron, Fred Bueltmann and Larry Beers play live wire soul.

Dancing follows dinner.

About 120 guests are expected. Students from Fennville and Saugatuck high schools will help with serving and clean up.

Tickets are $50 and available through Eventbrite.com or checks can be made to the Fennville chamber, PO Box 484, Fennville, MI 49408.