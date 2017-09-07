Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs

Camp Saugapup, “where dogs can be dogs,” has opened on 10 wooded acres at 6243 136th Ave., Sauga-tuck Township.

Diane Pastor Benson offers dogs 40 pounds and larger freedom to roam, explore, play, run or just take a snooze under a shady tree in a safe, off-leash environment.

She and her husband bought their home there, needing a safe environment for their eight rescued Weimaraners to roam, in 2013, securely fencing in six acres. Recently they decided to open their doggie oasis to the community.

Safety, said Benson — certified in pack management through the dog*tec Academy and in canine first aid/CPR — is a camp foundation.

“Although many small dogs like to play with the big dogs,” she said, “it’s not always the other way around. There is a lot of unpredictability in playgroups with a size difference of more than 50 percent. That’s a risk we are not willing to take here.

Camp Saugapup requires a behavioral evaluation prior to campers being accepted on the grounds.

Chemicals and pesticides are not used on the property. Amenities include chew-proof toys, agility equipment, a doggie pool and 576-square-foot outdoor sandbox for dogs who can “dig it.”

There is also a custom, temperature controlled play barn for scheduled naps and inclement weather.

For more information, visit campsaugapup.com or call (269) 355-2504.