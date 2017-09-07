Home Around Town Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs
Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs

0
saugapup
now viewing

Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs

9-7 BW Art leads 6x-cr
now playing

Hear ye, hear ye!

villagehallvote
now playing

Local elections to largely seek status quo

9-7 Parrots park 5x-cr
now playing

For the birds

9-7 MSW Wilde awards 3x-cr
now playing

MSW's 'Trailer Park' wins two Wilde Awards

SmithTyler Daniel
now playing

Suspect in stepfather's murder found incompetent

DIFtSekXcAEv_KO
now playing

Savor/Taste fetes top treats

9-7 SPS yoga tree posers 4x-cr
now playing

Yoga, mindfulness lessons shared

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

American spirit alive and well

Camp Saugapup, “where dogs can be dogs,” has opened on 10 wooded acres at 6243 136th Ave., Sauga-tuck Township.
Diane Pastor Benson offers dogs 40 pounds and larger freedom to roam, explore, play, run or just take a snooze under a shady tree in a safe, off-leash environment.
She and her husband bought their home there, needing a safe environment for their eight rescued Weimaraners to roam, in 2013, securely fencing in six acres. Recently they decided to open their doggie oasis to the community.
Safety, said Benson — certified in pack management through the dog*tec Academy and in canine first aid/CPR — is a camp foundation.
“Although many small dogs like to play with the big dogs,” she said, “it’s not always the other way around. There is a lot of unpredictability in playgroups with a size difference of more than 50 percent. That’s a risk we are not willing to take here.
Camp Saugapup requires a behavioral evaluation prior to campers being accepted on the grounds.
Chemicals and pesticides are not used on the property. Amenities include chew-proof toys, agility equipment, a doggie pool and 576-square-foot outdoor sandbox for dogs who can “dig it.”
There is also a custom, temperature controlled play barn for scheduled naps and inclement weather.
For more information, visit campsaugapup.com or call (269) 355-2504.

Related Posts
9-7 BW Art leads 6x-cr

Hear ye, hear ye!

Publisher 0
villagehallvote

Local elections to largely seek status quo

Publisher 0
9-7 Parrots park 5x-cr

For the birds

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video