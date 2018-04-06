Can I ever quit drinking coffee?

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Forgive me if I’m a little groggy. My wife has challenged me to give up coffee and this is the first morning I haven’t partaken. I’m having second thoughts as I try to get moving without my “go” juice.

You see, coffee has been my motivator for the last 50 years. Like my dad, I drank (or drink) copious amounts. I can’t remember a one-, two- or even three-cup morning. It’s always been how many pots. And those pots have driven me to work nonstop all day. I haven’t needed breakfast or lunch, just coffee.

Again like my dad, I have never ruined a cup with cream, sugar or like products. Coffee isn’t coffee unless it is black and thick. Don’t think about serving me a flavored coffee, not even cappuccino. Coffee isn’t real if it’s not black.

There’s one major problem. The heavy dark liquid induces my body to shake, particularly my hands. Combine that with the fact I am already shaking because of Essential Tremors, a neurological disorder, and there’s no wonder I can’t eat soup with a spoon or get through an entire day without spilling at least one cup of coffee.

So henceforth I’m trying not to imbibe. Perhaps soon I’ll be able to get in a buffet line without spilling food or hammer a nail without missing and hurting my hand.

Maybe even people will stop looking at me funny as if I’m on drugs or an alcoholic. Maybe I’ll experience a whole new world that has been clouded in the past by my coffee intake.

My employees will be happier. You probably haven’t encountered a more high-strung guy than me after a pot of coffee. I’m a ball of energy rolling from task to task, never taking time to even have a casual conversation.

I know my wife will be happier. There will be no more shirts or pants ruined with coffee stains. A couple of days ago I spilled coffee on my clothes and burned the back of both hands. I just now am getting over the tingling the burns have caused me.

Experts say you need a replacement for coffee. I can’t go “cold turkey” without another, healthier drink of choice. I’m not sure what that will be. This morning it was water, however I’m not a big H2O fan and before today rarely consumed it. Maybe some flavor of juice might work; I like orange and grapefruit. Maybe I should keep a fruit juice stash in my car and office.

Strike what you have just read. As I tried to wrap up this column, a friend walked in with the freshest, warmest cup of coffee I have encountered in a long time. She set it in front of my keyboard and said “Enjoy.”

I protested vehemently. “I’m giving it up,” I said. “Take it away.”

“You’re a fool,” she said. “Coffee is good for you. It keeps your mind active, prevents Alzheimer’s and is far better than the sugar-filled alternatives you may turn to.”

She had me there. I thought for a few seconds, looked at the coffee and started sipping.

Hypocrite is my middle name.