Can Saugatuck city buy in to Blue Star Trail?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

“Only connect,” wrote E.M. Forster in “Howard’s End.” A volunteer group trying to build a non-motorized trail from South Haven 20 miles north through Douglas and Saugatuck faces the same invitation/challenge.

Douglas and Saugatuck Township have completed Blue Star Trail stretches and plan more of them. But without a Saugatuck city buy-in, those fragments may turn into “paths to nowhere,” Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier has said.

Key issues include moving traffic across Blue Star Bridge — the span that, ironically, links the two cities — and traversing the busy Blue Star Highway/Lake Street intersection directly north of it.

Others exist as well.

Long Road

Friends of the Blue Star Trail have for years leveraged federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) and state Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grants, matched them with donor monies, secured right-of-ways and jurisdiction approvals needed to advance their vision.

Saugatuck Township and Douglas governments have been game from the start. The township in 2007 built a trail that connects with Laketown Township’s path at 64th Street, runs south on the west side of Blue Star to Holland Street, then west to North Street at Saugatuck city limits.

Construction of phase two involving Saugatuck Township’s north sector will start this April along the west side of Blue Star from North Street (which becomes 134th Avenue heading east into the township) south to South Maple Street. Included will be a boardwalk traversing wetlands.

Engineers say the work will require Blue Star shoulder closures, but not lane closures.

To link with the township’s existing trail, which now ends on Holland, the Friends have proposed to Saugatuck city that North Avenue be striped and the trailway proceed on it from Holland east to Blue Star.

That stretch, which is township land north of North Street, would be the city’s responsibility because cities, unlike townships, receive Michigan Act 51 funds for road maintenance.

The Friends are now planning phase two in the south portion of the township from near I-196 Exit 36, at the south end of Douglas, south to 126th Avenue.

“Our board believes we are being gifted with a recreation asset that brings money to the community,” said township manager Aaron Sheridan. “Our future costs for maintaining the trail are small in comparison.”

Douglas built a section from Center Street to Wiley Road two years ago as part of its overall Blue Star Corridor improvement project and is seeking grants to extend the trail north to city limits.

Douglas last April was awarded a 2017 CMAQ grant to finish its 14-foot-wide trail west of Blue Star from Center to Lake Street, creating a designated bike lane crossing the Blue Star Bridge.

All seven Saugatuck City Council members signed a Feb. 10 letter to Douglas zoning administrator Lisa Imus objecting to that effort.

Link Divides

“The City of Saugatuck,” the letter reads, “retains jurisdiction over half of the Blue Star Highway Bridge spanning the Kalamazoo River … Council has concerns regarding the City of Douglas CMAQ grant project currently being presented for the following reasons:

“• The city council, city of Saugatuck’s traffic engineer as well as citizens of Saugatuck have not been given the opportunity to have input into the design of the bridge in the City of Saugatuck’s jurisdiction.

“• The City of Saugatuck has not been presented with any data or studies that show the lifestyle or economic value of the non-motorized trail to Saugatuck taxpayers.

“• Saugatuck city residents have expressed high satisfaction with the steps the city has taken to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Lake Street and Blue Star as part of the recent bridge renovation. The plan identified in the CMAQ project being presented appears to be a step backward in facilitating optimal traffic flow at that intersection.

“• Based upon comments from Saugatuck Township Fire District personnel, the bridge and highway lane reduction will have a negative effect on the response time of emergency vehicles — not only for Saugatuck residents who live on the west side of the river, but also for emergencies at Oval Beach.

“• More emergencies occur at Oval Beach during the summer season when traffic on Blue Star is the heaviest and when more than 1,000 visitors can be at Oval Beach. Additionally, when I-196 is closed due to traffic emergencies and interstate traffic is diverted to Blue Star, congestion on Blue Star can lead to accidents which could block it for emergency responders and tie up traffic for miles around.

“The Saugatuck City Council will not support Douglas’ CMAQ grant request due to concerns that the proposed lane reduction on Blue Star Highway poses a threat to the safety and security of its visitors, citizens and their property,” members’ letter said.

Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere disputed that Saugatuck city officials had not been included in plan discussions. At his council’s Monday, Feb. 20 meeting, he listed meetings dating back to spring 2016 attended by Saugatuck city officials. Plans have evolved since then, he noted.

“There are safety concerns,” conceded Douglas city engineer Brian Vilmont Monday. “Response times (across the bridge) may be slower.

“The question is how do we deal with the busy months. There is only so much physical space there. Currently motor vehicles dominate the bridge.”

Vilmont said he’d attend and discuss the matter at Saugatuck City Council’s next workshop Thursday, Feb. 23, in city hall at 4 p.m. and at that body’s regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Other Douglas officials said they might attend as well.

“We’re all adults. We need to meet and discuss these issues,” LeFevere said.

Crucial Corner

The corner of Blue Star and Lake Street, the key southern entry to downtown Saugatuck north of the bridge, has long concerned trail planners.

To avoid crossing that intersection and causing disruption to the city’s iconic palette sign there, the Friends have proposed two options.

One would turn west on Old Allegan Road, south on South Maple Street, west on State Street to Lake, then follow Lake south to Blue Star.

The other would continue the path west of Blue Star to South Maple, then follow the same path as option one.

Both pose costs and challenges, Friends engineering consultant Jason Raleigh of Hurley & Stewart told Saugatuck City Council at a Feb. 13 workshop.

Maple Street might call for a 10-foot wide trailway, other streets might need existing sidewalks widened to 10 feet, trees would need removal, boardwalks built across wetlands, the steep State Street hill would pose challenges to designers as well as bikers.

Possible Michigan Department of Natural Resources funding, Raleigh said, is contingent on showing contiguous connectivity plus adhering to Michigan Department of Transportation standards.

Low traffic volume streets like State may require minimal striping, signage, etc. South Maple Street, however, may need additional footage for shoulders on either side of its 10-foot-wide paved surface.

Alternate Route?

Late last summer the city posted 16 green-and-white signs — funded by a grant plus donations from groups including Michigan Beachtowns, Macatawa Cycling Club and West Michigan Coast Riders —marking U.S. Bicycle Route 35 through downtown.

The route picks up from where the current township trail ends, passes down Butler Street to Lucy Street, then to Blue Star Highway. It is part of the U.S. route that passes through town on its way more than 1,200 miles from Indiana to Sault Ste. Marie.

The signs are intended to help cyclists on their rides, alert drivers to the possible presence of riders and raise general awareness of bicycle riding, U.S. Bicycle Route planner Kerry Irons told city Sept. 12.

Friends president Jeanne Van Zoeren, aware of the Saugatuck council’s concerns about the Blue Star-Lake corner, emailed Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier Sept. 27 last year claiming Hurley & Stewart staff would change its connectivity map to show Route 35 passing through the city.

“It is my understanding that since that plan does not require federal or state funding,” said Van Zoeren, “the city would not be involved in any type of formal relationship with either the Friends or the government funding entities as a legal applicant.”

But using Route 35 through downtown as a full-fledged bike path may pose even more inherent dangers. The Saugatuck city ordinance does not allow bicycles on sidewalks — as if cyclists would want to ride on them anyway — so riders would have to fend for themselves on busy, parking-choked summer streets.

Apprised of that, plus learning that using Route 35 would not continuity standards needed to receive state grants, the Friends proposed other plans.

Harrier emailed Saugatuck Township Manager Sheridan Oct. 3 noting Saugatuck City Council was not in favor of Hurley & Stewart options proposed at that time due to the city engineer’s concerns and long-term legacy cost for trail maintenance through town.

Van Zoeren told Harrier Oct. 11 the Friends planned to proceed with the trailway in the north sector of the township (from North to South Maple) but had withdrawn their DNR Trust Fund connectivity applications, already approved by Douglas and township resolutions.

The group’s goal, she said, was to work with the city through the aforesaid two options. She proposed that an ad hoc task force including city officials and interested residents discuss options and alternatives.

“Thanks for the message,” Harrier replied. “I’ll pass along to city council.

“However I have a feeling members felt this matter had been resolved,” he continued. “The council was under the assumption the Friends agreed the Route 35 bike route will serve as the connectivity portion through the City of Saugatuck’s jurisdiction based on the last email you sent me Sept. 27 (saying Route 35 would be shown on the connectivity map).

“However as you know this is a ‘route’ and does not involve any infrastructure being built or improved. There are sidewalks along this route that go through town and eventually connect to the existing portion of trail in the township that ends at (Holland) Street.

“I’m not sure what an ad hoc task force is going to accomplish,” the Saugatuck city manager continued, “as council members seemed adamant they (would not) support the construction of infrastructure that taxpayers would be responsible to maintain and repair in perpetuity in the city’s jurisdiction. I’m more than happy to ask them again on your behalf though.

“If the above remains true,” he continued, “and the township constructs the portion of trail in spring 2017 from 134th Avenue heading south into the City of Saugatuck, many in the community will likely see it as a path to nowhere. At least that will more than likely be the headline in the paper. There will be no trail from the north or south of this section.

“I’m also afraid council members may interpret proceeding to construct this portion of trail from 134th Avenue heading south into city limits as a maneuver by the Friends to back them into a corner and put pressure on them to capitulate and allow infrastructure to be built in the city’s right-of-way.

“I believe the council was open to the possibility of striping the existing pavement along Blue Star differently to facilitate the connection to any portion of trail built on either side of the city jurisdiction if the route was going to stay along Blue Star. Is striping something the Friends are interested in?”

Next?

Council Feb. 13 asked Raleigh for more-detailed information about the alternative routes. The engineer said he will go back to MDOT with the Friends hoping to submit a grant application by April 1.

Meanwhile, officials from both neighbor cities continue meeting. The metaphorical road, if not physical path, goes on.