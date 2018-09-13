Canim visit celebrates nautical art here

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are boats and then there is Canim, the 96’4” Ted Geary-designed classic that visited Saugatuck, docked off Coral Gables, last week.

The privately-owned vessel, whose home port is now Harbor Springs, was commissioned in 1930 by then Seattle Times Publisher and Seattle Yacht Club Commodore Col. C.B. Blethen and draws its name from the Chinook Indian word for Big Chief’s canoe.

It is one of four 96-footers designed by the legendary Geary and built of the finest Northwest timber at Lake Union Dry-Docks in Seattle. Subsequent owners have included silent films actor Buster Keaton and, today, Marty and Lisa Sutter, who have lovingly restored and enhanced her grandeur.

There may be bigger boats in the harbor but Canim is, well, an enduring artwork.

She boasts 7×7-inch frames of yellow cedar on 20-inch centers. Hull planking is 2-inch old-growth Douglas fir over diagonal 1-inch yellow cedar, the main deck 3-inch yellow cedar and boat deck is 1-inch red cedar. All framing and planking is clear, quarter-sawn and original.

Interior woods are teak and mahogany. All requires patient and loving maintenance.

Canim has been continuously upgraded since 2002. Did we say she boasts her own website?

Visit canim-yacht.com. Enjoy!