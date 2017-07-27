Car accident/near-miss makes writer rethink life

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I‘m starting to think I lead a charmed life. The man upstairs has been good to me throughout my life, nowhere more evident than yesterday when I was driving on the freeway to pick up my wife at the airport.

It was a sunny, hot afternoon with nary a cloud in the sky. I was driving my two-seater sportscar when all of a sudden we were under a cloud that poured a monsoon from the skies. It was a torrential rain like none other.

I felt my sports car get loose. The wide tires were not in agreement with the wet pavement. Like the Brickyard 400 crashes a day earlier, my car began to veer towards the vehicle to my right. I tried to make an adjustment, but the car now had a mind of its own. There I was on a busy freeway spinning out of control, the car doing three 360-degree rotations.

I was relieved that I didn’t clip the car next to me. Somehow he saw my plight and sped up to avoid me. Dozens of cars behind me veered to the left or right to escape a collision. I was happy no one was looking down at their cellphone, for surely they would have clipped me.

My life flashed in front of me. I prayed. As a semi-truck bore down on me, I managed to coax the car into the guard-rail. I hit it hard and my head whipped backwards. I was in a daze but still somewhat coherent. Several drivers pulled over to see that I was all right.

Amazingly I was. The car damage was limited to the driver’s door and the rear driver’s side panel. The car was drivable. Still in a daze, all I could think about was getting to the airport and retrieving my wife. Partially because I had never experienced a crash, and partially because I was dazed. I got back on to the freeway and drove to the airport.

It occurred to me as I was driving I should have called the police. After all, I needed a report to get insurance to pay for the damage. Thus on the way home, we stopped at an exit near where the accident happened and called the local police. I went to the trusty cell phone, and dialed the number Google had provided. Unbelievably the number was out of service.

Since the local police department couldn’t be reached I called the state police, who were very professional in taking my information and dispatching a trooper. The trooper was also professional and sympathetic. He didn’t even admonish me for leaving the scene of the accident.

Did I tell you I lead a charmed life? I’m thankful to the good Lord that the myriad of vehicles traveling at speeds upwards of 85 mph were able to avoid my tiny sports car. I am thankful the semi driver in my rearview mirror 100 yards away was able to slip into the outside lane and miss me by a few feet. I am thankful the guardrail stopped my car from flipping into a ravine and possibly causing further damage to my car and me.

I’m done with sports cars. I’m done with driving over the speed limit. Lessons learned. Thank you, dear Lord, for looking out for me.