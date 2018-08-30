Chain ferry closes early due to captain crunch

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck’s hand-cranked chain ferry has unexpectedly closed just a week before the busy Labor Day holiday and city officials hope a change in federal regulations will prevent the early shutdowns in the future.

“All the captains and a majority of the crew have returned to college and are not available to work this Labor Day weekend,” the city wrote in a Facebook post Monday, Aug. 27. The ferry is usually open through Labor Day after starting its service on Memorial Day.

The United States Coast Guard requires a licensed captain operate the vessel that crosses 300 feet of the Kalamazoo River. The captain must meet regulations including taking a physical, being subject to random drug tests, taking a boating safety course and other tests. Costs can top $600 for tests and applications.

No captains are available for the rest of the summer, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

“We’re kind of stuck,” he said at Monday’s city council meeting.

The city contacted U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, last summer to change the federal rules, exempting the one-of-a-kind Saugatuck ferry from the captain requirements. The proposal has not yet passed the House, according to Harrier.

Provisions could be added to a bill in the next few months so the regulations will be changed for next year, Harrier said.

The Saugatuck ferry is the only one of its kind in the nation. It operates by running a chain along the river bottom. The chain runs through a winch mechanism on the ferry where a person turns a lever to crank the vessel across the water. The ferry’s path doesn’t vary. The flat-bottom vessel does not run on stormy or windy days.

A chain ferry has been crossing the Kalamazoo River since 1857, according to the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center. The original scow could carry a wagon, team of horses, passengers and automobiles. The current, smaller-sized ferry was introduced in 1965.

Pedestrians and bicyclists pay $1 to use the ferry to cross the river. It is a major tourist attraction.