Chain of crashes closes freeway

Related crashes on I-196 east of Saugatuck-Douglas prompted authorities to close both lanes between Exits 36 and 41 for more than an hour Tuesday, Dec. 19. The Saugatuck Township Fire District responded to a 3:12 p.m. call near Mile 36 to find a 2011 Toyota Highlander on its side and entangled in the guard wire separating north- and south-bound traffic, reported IT director Erik Kirchert. Outside were the driver, passenger and five children, one of whom was transported to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. To protect crews the southbound median lane was closed at 3:15 p.m. At 4:20 p.m. the department was summoned to a site a few miles south where a semi had failed to slow down on the single-lane stretch and rear-ended a Chevy Silverado pickup and Volkswagen Golf, totaling both smaller vehicles. The Golf driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The Michigan Department of Transportation instructed responders to completely close both freeway lanes and divert traffic through Saugatuck and Douglas while cleanup took place, said Kirchert. Ganges and Graafschap firefighters, Michigan State Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies and AMR ambulance assisted on the scenes. (Photos by Greg Janik and John Milesiewicz)12-27 Freeway crash Milesiewicz 3x-cr

