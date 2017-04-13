Chamber music festival to celebrate 30 years

The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck will celebrate its 30th season with six concerts featuring favorites and first July 6 through Aug. 11.

Paired concerts will take place Thursdays and Fridays in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, corner of Butler and Hoffman streets, Saugatuck, at 7:30 p.m. “Meet the artist” receptions will follow each performance.

“We are excited about reaching this benchmark year,” CMFS co-artistic director Andrew Le said. “We’ve designed a program that will mark the occasion with outstanding chamber music works and equally outstanding performers.”

“We’re also honoring the festival’s 30-year history with a range of our audience’s favorite musicians and composers,” added co-artistic director Jennifer Walvoord, “while we will also be introducing some exciting new names to our stage.”

Le, a pianist, and Walvoord, a violinist, are also area musical instructors who are married.

The first concerts of the season July 6 and 7 will introduce the New York City-based Claremont Trio to Saugatuck. The ensemble will perform works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Ludwig van Beethoven and a commissioned work by Grammy-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank. Members will also be featured in a CMFS sponsored Master Class for student musicians.

Concerts July 13 and 14 will feature works by Ernö Dohnanyi, Wolfgang Amade- us Mozart and Johannes Brahms. The program, titled “Influences and Affinities,” will explore the impact of fellow musicians on composers’ works.

“Czech Mix” performances July 20 and 21 will focus on works by composers Josef Suk, Bedrich Smetana and Antonín Dvorák. Pieces will explore powerful Czech legends and cultural influences.

The Kontras Quartet from Chicago will make its debut on the CMFS stage during July 26 and 27 concerts. The string ensemble’s program will range from Joseph Haydn and Johannes Brahms to contemporary composer Mark O’Connor.

While in Saugatuck, quartet members will also offer an educational concert for children and Master Class for students.

Shows Aug. 3 and 4 will see the soprano Martha Guth’s CMFS debut. Guth has performed with orchestras across the United States and Canada and has taken first-place honors in international competitions. “Her voice is completely life-affirming. Our audience is in for a treat,” Le said.

The final concerts of the season Aug. 10 and 11, titled “Recycle-Reuse,” will feature works that borrow from their composers’ own prior pieces or offer a playful tweak or reverent nod to the works of others.

Featured will be Franz Schubert’s epic Octet for Clarinet, Horn, Bassoon & Strings in F Major, D. 803. “This is a big, exciting work,” said Walvoord, “vast, proud, unabashedly triumphant.

“That’s appropriate because it’s a bit how we feel marking the 30th anniversary of this festival and looking forward to its future,” Walvoord said.

For complete program and ticket information, visit saugatuckmusic.org or call (269) 857-1424.