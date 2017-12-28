Changing bulbs not an easy task

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

While many of us were opening gifts or enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings, much of my Christmas was spent changing a light bulb. Two light bulbs, actually.

I rose from my comfortable bed on Christmas morning, had a cup of coffee, fed the dogs, ran on the stationary bike, then tackled a project I figured would take a half hour or so. Bulbs were out at the top of our kitchen ceiling, which is about 18 feet high, and outside on our porch.

For the kitchen I’d bought a pole-like gadget with a suction cup on the end that extended long enough to reach the bulb there. I affixed the suction cup to the bulb and tried to twist it out of the socket. It didn’t work.

I kept turning and twisting until the suction cup, attached to the pole by a screw, came loose and fell to the floor. Fortunately I had bought a second extender which actually had two suction cups.

Instead of standing on the floor, I decided to grab a stepladder, place it on the four-feet-high counter and climb up three rungs so I was only four feet from the light. I figured the risk I was taking was worth it, since I could place more leverage on the suction cup and surely twist the bulb out of the socket now.

Wrong. There I was, teetering back and forth on the stepladder, precariously putting pressure on the extender to remove this stubborn light. I stumbled once, almost crashing to the floor.

That was it — this light would have to wait to be changed another time. I wasn’t going to ruin my Christmas by having my wife rush me to the emergency room.

Surely I could change the porch light in a matter of minutes. Standing on the second rung of the stepladder, I reached up to twist off the light with my left hand. Wasps came flying out, one of them stinging me on the back of the hand. Ouch, did that hurt!

Undeterred, and assuming all the wasps had left, I again tried to unscrew the bulb. It spun but didn’t come loose. Finally it spun so much the fixture fell to the ground and the bulb burst into 1,000 pieces.

Now I was getting upset. The bulb was broken yet its metal base was still fastened securely in the socket. Trusty Google told me to round out the end of a potato, jam it into the socket and turn. I did that to no avail. The metal base was stuck.

Two hours later, after failing to change two light bulbs, I sat down to an awesome Christmas lunch. By this time, however, my dominant left hand had puffed up from the wasp sting to twice its normal size and was useless. All I could do the rest of the day was sit in my easy chair and lick my wounds.

What is the old saying? How many _____s does it take to change a light bulb? Let me tell you, what seem like easy DIY projects are the hardest.

Happy New Year to you all! Wish me luck when I try to change the light bulbs again next weekend. I’m determined to make it happen. It is my New Year’s resolution.