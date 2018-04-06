Charged MSU dean has local ties

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A former Michigan State University dean charged March 27 with criminal sexual conduct has Saugatuck connections.

The family of William Strampel, 70, traces its roots here to 1832. He grew up in a farming family and graduated from Saugatuck High School, as did his great-grandfather.

Strampel went on to attend Hope College, become a doctor of osteopathic medicine and serve in the Army Medical Corps for 26 years before becoming dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2002.

In that role he oversaw disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, whom employed for two decades as he molested women and children, often under the guise of his actions being medical procedures.

Nassar now is in federal prison for possession of child pornography. In addition, he has been sentenced to up to 174 years on 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Strampel faces prison time of his own after last week’s charges. Ingham County Court affidavits show the former dean faces one count of misconduct of a public official, a felony punishable by five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine; one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine; and two counts of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor punishable by one year and/or a $1,000 fine.

The affidavit supporting the first two charges relies on testimony from four victims who say Strampel harassed them with actions such as:

Requiring a female medical student to turn around in circles so he could observe her body.

Asking one female student what he had to teach her for her to be submissive and subordinate to men.

Grabbing the buttocks of two female students.

A Feb. 2 search warrant executed on a computer in Strampel’s office found close to 50 photos of female genitals, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography, pornographic videos and a video of Nassar performing a “treatment” on a young patient, the affidavit says.

After a 2014 Title IX complaint and police report lodged against Nassar by Amanda Thomashow, Strampel sent an email allowing Nassar to return to work with a series of conditions, including using gloves and having another person in the room when he was performing some procedures.

According to statements from Nassar’s more-direct supervisors in a March 2017 police report, Strampel did not make Nassar’s colleagues aware of the conditions. After the dean allowed Nassar back to work, 20 more women say the now-former sports doctor molested them.

Strampel’s charges were announced the same day MSU lawyers and more than 200 women said they would restart talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to Nassar’s abuse.

One of Strampel’s willful neglect of duty counts is related to him letting Nassar return to work before the Title IX investigation was completed. The other is for “failing to enforce protocols upon Larry Nassar,” the affidavit says.

Strampel, on medical leave from the university for unspecified reasons since December, has pleaded not guilty to all four charges. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond March 27 and is due back in court April 27.

Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU president when Strampel was hired, resigned Jan. 24 in the wake of the Nassar investigations.

Interim MSU president John Engler announced plans Feb. 9 to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member. Based on formal misconduct findings, the latter status and university payments that go with it could be revoked.

Strampel was last cited in these pages before being presented the fifth annual Veteran Tribute by Volunteers of America Michigan Oct. 27, 2016, in Lansing. The month before he had been presented the American Osteopathic Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles.

His military awards included the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with two oak clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak clusters and the Order of Military Medical Merit.