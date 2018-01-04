‘Chicago style’ voting urged to make local history

Community members can help “make” history by voting Jan. 15 to 27 to help the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center and District Library win a DigMichNews Grant allowing Central Michigan University’s Clarke Library to digitally scan and post online issues of The Commercial Record from 1959 to 1969.

The two institutions applied this fall to seek program funding, awarded annually through a National Endowment for the Humanities’ program to digitize culturally significant Michigan newspapers and were recently named among five state finalists.

Others competing include Kent County to digitalize issues of the East Grand Rapids Cadence, Calhoun County for The Albion Recorder, Oakland County for The Pontiac Press and Oakland-Macomb counties for The Utica Sentinel.

The winner will receive funding to scan and post online as many as 9,000 pages of a previously-microfilmed newspaper.

The Commercial Record and Village (now City) of Saugatuck both mark their 150th birthdays in 2018. Why the 1959-69 era?

“This period was selected as a key decade of great change in West Michigan,” said SDHC Executive Director Nathaniel Nietering.

“With the 1960 fire loss of Saugatuck’s Big Pavilion dance hall, an earlier, simpler recreational era gave way to a turbulent decade marked by major music festivals, invasions of motorcycle gangs and partying college students, all mixed with cold-war tensions and documented in weekly newspaper coverage.”

“Winning the 2018 Clarke competition will be especially significant for us,“ Nietering continued, “as this year marks Saugatuck’s 150th anniversary as well as the second year of our two-year museum exhibit titled ‘Cold War/Hot Towns,’ which visually explores that same era’s collision of fun and fear in our beach town setting.

“Online access to this contemporaneous local reporting, in an indexed and word- searchable format, will make these stories readily available to History Center and Library visitors as well as serious researchers everywhere.

In order to win, the Saugatuck-Douglas bid must receive more votes cast than the other four finalists.

To do so, said Nietering, “we suggest extending this activity to family, neighbors, co-workers, even out-of-town friends.”

Voting can be done in two ways:

By mail: Postcards depicting any Michigan scene are worth 10 votes each. They can be mailed from anywhere, but the image they show must be something in Michigan, the phrase “#DigSaugatuck” must be included in whatever is written on the card’s message side, and the cards must be postmarked Jan. 15-20. The mailing address is: Clarke Historical Library, 250 E. Preston St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48859.

“Chicago style” voting is urged, with no limit on the number of postcards each person can submit, and voters need not be alive or human. A limited supply of free postcards will be available at the Old School House and Library in Douglas for this purpose.

Home-made postcards also are acceptable, as long as they comply with the stated requirements of Michigan image, specified phrase and postmark date. (Creativity is welcomed, as bonus points are awarded in “Most Artistic” and “Best Refrigerator Art” categories.)

Either way, postcards require a 35-cent stamp (up from 34 cents previously).

By Twitter: Tweeted messages can be creatively worded but must show the hashtag “#DigSaugatuck” and be sent Jan. 22-27. Tweets count for one vote each (but again, “Chicago style” is urged).

Full detailed voting rules are available at cmich.edu/library/clarke/digmichnewsgrant/Pages/Grant- Rules.aspx.