The long and short of it during Friday’s surprise retirement party for nine-year Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles (right) is he’s being replaced by a taller man, former-sergeant, now-interim chief Steve Kent (left). But Giles’ stature as a lawman was not diminished. The City of Douglas hosted the celebration in front of gag dartboard targets at Saugatuck Brewing Co. Many laughs and memories were served. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)