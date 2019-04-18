Chorus presents ‘Oldies But Goodies’ May 18,19

Lakeshore Community Chorus will present its annual spring concerts, themed “Oldies But Goodies” this year, with performances at the First Congregational Church in Saugatuck Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

The ensemble, directed by Nancy Plantinga, will perform songs from the 1950s and ‘60s.

“Some are inspirational, some are from favorite Broadway shows of the era, and some will take you back to dances in the high school gym.,” said Plantinga.

“The Congregational Church is acoustically pleasing and I’m certain the audience will enjoy every moment.”

Pianist Vivian Boot will accompany the Chorus along with instrumentalists from Grand Valley State University. Narrating and “spinning the records” will be “Pastor Sal” Sapienza.

The Holland Windmill Chorus, an all-male barbershop group directed by Kirk Wood, will perform also. In return, the Lakeshore ensemble will join the Windmill group during Tulip Time May 4 in Holland’s Beechwood Church at 7 p.m.

LCC is an adult 501c3 nonprofit with members from Saugatuck, Douglas, South Haven, Fennville, Ganges, Allegan, Hamilton, Hudsonville, Holland and Grand Haven.

It is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Michigan Council for the Arts & Cultural Affairs, and the Allegan County Community Foundation.

“Oldies but Goodies” tickets, at $20 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased at Scooter’s Cafe, 322 Culver St., Saugatuck (cash or check) or by credit card at lakeshorecommunitychorus.org