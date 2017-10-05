Home Around Town Chorus slates concerts Dec. 2, 3
The Lakeshore Community Chorus invites music lovers to mark their calendars for its eighth annual Holiday Reflections concerts Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., in First Congregational Church of Saugatuck.
The chorus, directed by W. Gene Coburn and Nancy Plantinga and accompanied by Vivian Boot, will again be joined by a brass quintet, percussionists and the organ.
Ticket sales start Nov. 1. For information, visit lake-shorecommunitychorus.org.

